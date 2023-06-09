This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including CNN's leadership change and Hard Rock's "LOVE OUT LOUD" campaign with Halsey.
- Chris Licht Steps Down as Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide
David Zaslav, president and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it."
- Sony Electronics Announces Official Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on Highly Anticipated Gaming Series, FINAL FANTASY® XVI
The beloved fantasy role-playing game franchise has grown significantly since the inaugural game released in 1987, and the highly anticipated launch of FINAL FANTASY XVI, developed as the first full action RPG in the series, solidifies Sony Electronics as the official gaming TV for this release.
- Sir Elton John Joins Forces with Donatella Versace and Other Notable Philanthropists to Announce $125 Million Rocket Fund to End AIDS For All
Throughout Pride Month, Sir Elton John and the co-chairs of The Rocket Fund are challenging supporters to let their #InnerElton out. Letting your #InnerElton out is about proudly expressing your authentic self, showing love for others and taking compassionate action.
- The Beach Boys' Magnum Opus, Pet Sounds, Mixed in Dolby Atmos from Original Tapes by Grammy®-Winning Producer Giles Martin
Influenced by The Beatles' Rubber Soul and Phil Spector's Wall of Sound production, creative visionary Brian Wilson took a left turn from their standard formula of upbeat songs about girls, surfing and the Southern California lifestyle and sought to create what he called "a complete statement." In turn he produced an album like nothing before, one that revolutionized modern music by venturing into uncharted musical territory.
- Hard Rock International Encourages All to "LOVE OUT LOUD" this Pride Month with New Limited-Edition Retail and Series of Global Events Throughout June with HALSEY
To celebrate the partnership and Pride Month, Hard Rock has pledged a minimum of $250,000 to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International, via the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.
- Stonewall Day 2023 Adds More Performances and Special Appearances for June 23 Concert at Hudson Yards in NYC
Johnny Manuel and Kellen Stancil will perform, joined by headliner Christina Aguilera, host Angelica Ross, and resident DJ Lina Bradford, among others. Special remarks will be given by writer and health advocate Chelsea Clinton, poet and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon, and others.
- Tamagotchi™ Launches New Tamagotchi Uni with Charli D'Amelio as Global Ambassador!
Tamagotchi Uni allows fans to connect in a completely new way with the Tamaverse, the metaverse of the Tamagotchi world. Fans can now play together with the Tamaverse's Tama Arena, Tama Parties, Tama Fashion, and Tama Travel features, opening up the fun to a global scale.
- Superman Web3 Movie Experience
Through dynamic menu options based on iconic locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, view image galleries and artist renderings by notable DC artists, discover digital easter eggs, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace.
- CBS Sports to Collaborate with HYPE Sports Innovation to Create and Advance New Technology for Network's Sports Coverage
With this collaboration, CBS Sports will tap into HYPE's vast network of SportsTech technologies to explore new and innovative solutions including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and remote broadcasting, allowing CBS to remain on the forefront of technology by creating more firsts in television and bringing viewers closer to the game.
- Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum to Open New Exhibition, Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, Presented by Gibson
The exhibit will chronicle Church's unique path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his prominence as one of country music's most authentic voices and revered rule-breakers. The exhibit, which opens July 13 and closes in June 2024, is included with museum admission.
- For the First Time Ever, Tony the Tiger® is Going to The Tony Awards®
Specifically, the beloved mascot will focus on the Tony Awards' famous and star-studded afterparty, where he'll surprise nominees with a golden cereal bowl and the delicious taste of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to give everyone a Tony moment and make their experience GRRREAT!
- AI, the New Co-Creator: Toronto Family Develops Entire Roblox Game with Artificial Intelligence The family, undeterred by their lack of coding experience, embarked on the development of Crazy Mines. Players navigate through a field filled with hidden landmines, earning in-game currency called $CRZ for staying alive and using it to purchase items for survival.
- Virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum Opens With Free Concert and Tour
Visitors can create unique avatars on the Neverworld Grid before embarking on a tour of archival content featuring Jerry's fine art, collections of rare photos and interview recordings.
