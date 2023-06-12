Akumin appoints President and Chief Operating Officer

PLANTATION, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) today announced the appointment of Krishna Kumar as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective as of June 16, 2023.

Krishna has valuable experience and exceptional insight into the radiology space, having served as Senior Vice President & Business Leader - Precision Diagnosis at Philips North America, where he built a top performing team and business, over the last four years. Prior to this role, he led global businesses in Pathology, Oncology and Neuro at Philips based in Amsterdam, Netherlands from 2015-2019 and prior thereto was the CEO of Philips India.

Before joining Philips, Krishna served in leadership roles across the US, Japan, China and India with Johnson & Johnson, where he was instrumental in building and scaling up many high growth businesses with innovative go-to-market strategies.

"Krishna brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, operational and organization development experience and strong relationships with health systems across North America that will be invaluable to Akumin and our stakeholders. I have had the pleasure of knowing Krishna for several years and am very excited to now be working with him as part of our senior management team as we continue to grow Akumin" said Riadh Zine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Akumin.

Krishna is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, holds a post-graduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management and an undergraduate degree from Bangalore University in India.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 180 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,100 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

