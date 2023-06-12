Confie Expands Portfolio with Two Acquisitions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., announced the acquisition of Sanborn's Insurance within its general agency brand Bluefire Insurance, and Atlantic Insurance Agency within its national brand Freeway Insurance to further expand their growing portfolios.

Sanborn's Insurance is a multi-location retail insurance agency and wholesale general agency. Since its establishment in 1948, Sanborn's has provided non-standard tourist auto insurance, personal property, and casualty insurance to thousands of drivers across the southwestern US. Atlantic Insurance is a rapidly growing, family-owned agency serving Chicago residents.

"Sanborn's Insurance has a strong 75-year legacy in the industry, and Atlantic Insurance further grows our footprint in the Chicago area," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "We are excited to welcome both organizations to our Confie family."

Sanborn's Insurance offers auto insurance directly to consumers and through appointed independent agencies. With the acquisition, Sanborn's will continue operations under its current brand and Confie will retain all current employees.

"Joining with Confie creates a path for accelerated growth," said Pablo Steinman, Sanborn's President. "With this partnership, we share a commitment to provide the best insurance solutions for our customers."

Founded in 2014, Atlantic Insurance Agency is an independent agency in Chicago, Illinois. They provide non-standard auto insurance, home insurance, boat insurance and much more.

"We continue to grow into new markets and are always looking for agencies to join our family of brands. We want to be in the communities our customers live in," said Chad Maxwell, SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions, Confie.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 900+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle, and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 530 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 777-5620.

About Bluefire Insurance

Bluefire Insurance offers a wide variety of innovative solutions in multiple states, with a focus on providing consumers with an excellent insurance product with great coverage at affordable rates. Bluefire's number one priority is, and will always be, to ensure an unsurpassed customer experience to our agents and insureds at every interaction. For more information about Bluefire Insurance, please visit www.bluefireinsurance.com.

