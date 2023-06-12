IFAD launches A New Day film, highlighting transformative power of investments in small-scale farmers who feed the world, ahead of Global Financing Pact talks in Paris

ROME, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders gather in Paris 22-23 June to lay the foundation for a new global financial architecture sensitive to the needs of developing countries, facing multiple climate and economic crises, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) launches a campaign to scale-up investments in small-scale farmers with the short film – A New Day.

At the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, world leaders will decide on ways to reshape the international financial system and urgently channel more resources to the poorest countries to invest in sustainable development, and better protect the environment and populations from climate change.

"Investments in rural areas and agriculture can lift millions of small-scale farming families out of hunger and poverty. It is crucial that global leaders who will set a vision on how to reform our global financial system in Paris, are aware of the power of investments in rural populations and ensure that developing countries can access the financing needed to spur their development and adapt to climate change. A new day is possible," said Hélène Papper, Director, Global Communications and Advocacy, IFAD.

The short film was made by award-winning filmmaker, Jonathan Pearson. The spot was shot last summer in Tunisia during record-high temperatures. It features rural people and farming communities in one of the world's harshest and most fragile desert environments, hard hit by droughts, who are able to grow more food and adapt to climate change challenges thanks to an IFAD-supported project.

"The film aims to showcase the vital work that IFAD is doing, along with putting the farmers front and centre as heroes, to ensure that they continue to be supported though these challenging times," said Pearson.

Nina Simone's iconic song Feeling Good was donated and serves as the soundtrack. Sabrina Dhowre Elba narrates the piece. Both Sabrina and Idris Elba are UN Goodwill Ambassadors for IFAD.

"It is vital to shed a light for people who are suffering the effects of climate change now but to also show that we can learn from these farmers – as climate change and food insecurity impacts us all," said Sabrina Elba. "We need to call on our leaders to invest more in organizations like IFAD that provides long-term solutions and brings change."

