Cinnamon Shore Announces Major New Luxury Resort Amenities at Premier Master-Planned Community on Mustang Island, Texas

New pools, sports and spa facilities will complement beautiful parks, robust retail and dining district at Cinnamon Shore South

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore, the first New Urban vacation community on the Texas Gulf Coast, today announced an array of new resort-style, luxury, family-friendly amenities, with many slated to break ground this summer. The new attractions will enhance the growing village of Cinnamon Shore South, the community's 147-acre sister property that began development five years ago, include a vibrant town square with a stage, spa, and robust retail and dining district, intimate neighborhood pools, a fitness center, sports facilities, an indoor-outdoor event venue, a dog park, and scenic outdoor social gathering areas.

"We're thrilled to deliver new luxury resort amenities that we promised our residents and guests from the start," says Jodi Peters, managing broker at Cinnamon Shore Realty. "These new amenities will be part of a carefully planned, pedestrian-friendly community, protected and surrounded by coastal dunes, open green spaces, and a large stretch of Gulf Coast beach."

South Town Square, slated to break ground in 2024, will feature a 100,000-plus-square foot town hub centered around a waterfront stage, green space, boardwalk with a walkable connection to the entire community, plus restaurants, a spa, shops, and new office space.

Other highlights announced include:

Playtime Sports Courts, offering two pickle ball courts, half-court basketball and a shaded viewing area.

Neighborly Square Pool, a private pool with an over-the-pool water walkway, hammocks, fire pit and pergolas with seating.

South Dog Park, a destination for dog walkers with plenty of grassy space.

New Event Venue, a beautifully landscaped structure for indoor/outdoor celebrations.

Tailwind Park, a lush garden for homeowners and guests to cozy up around a firepit or chat under sunshades.

Sundown Court, a paved pedestrian-friendly plaza that will connect residences and two lakes along a central corridor.

Currently at Cinnamon Shore South, the coastal lifestyle centers on more than 15 acres of lakes; more than a mile of lakeside decks and pavilions; three, two-way dune crossovers for convenient private beach access; and an infinity pool framed by cabanas, fountains, fire features, a sunset deck, and food and beverage service from C Bar Too. An adjacent Family Pool & Splash Pad will finish construction this fall. Plus, homeowners and guests can access all amenities at neighboring Cinnamon Shore North.

For inquiries about all the new amenities or real estate, contact Cinnamon Shore Realty at 361-749-1851 or gocoastal@cinnamonshore.com.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore was the first pedestrian-friendly, master-planned vacation home community to open in Port Aransas in 2007. Nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, it is the first environmentally friendly, New Urban development for Atlanta-based Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers.

Cinnamon Shore is a destination growing at the edge of Port Aransas, set along 18 miles of uninterrupted wide beachfront on Mustang Island. It is now comprised of two communities — the original, Cinnamon Shore North that has developed over the past 15 years, and its new, 147-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South. Every detail of the master plan embraces Mustang Island's natural environment and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit http://www.CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

