CONCIERGE CYBER® EXPANDS SERVICES TO PROTECT EXECUTIVES AND HIGH-NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS FROM CYBER, PHYSICAL AND REPUTATIONAL THREATS

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Cyber announces an innovative addition to its Concierge Cyber membership that provides advanced threat protection for executives and high-net worth individuals. In today's world, corporate and personal security are inextricably linked to the digital realm and cyber threats, and traditional physical security approaches to protecting individuals, their families, and businesses are no longer enough. Further, while cyber insurance is important, most of its services help individuals and organizations recover after an incident has occurred. These new extended Concierge Cyber services offered by the Managed Intelligence™ experts at Nisos span the physical and digital world, and are designed to proactively assess and reduce an individual's risk, monitor social media and the dark web for threats, and alert the member when a potential threat is identified.

Concierge Cyber (PRNewswire)

Concierge Cyber® expands membership to Executives and High-Net Worth Individuals with Executive Shield powered by Nisos®

Concierge Cyber has sought out and partnered with the most experienced third-party cyber and intelligence providers. "One must realize that cyber-attacks often result in more than just a financial loss," states Kurt Suhs, CEO of Concierge Cyber. "These new analyst-led services go beyond mainstream consumer identity protection services to help protect against and mitigate physical and reputational threats and reach beyond readily-available online databases and social media. The Nisos intelligence analysts deftly navigate the deep and dark web and correlate threats across digital and physical realms."

Through these extended services, Concierge Cyber members will reduce their risk and exposure of disinformation and slander, social media account compromise, personal data and credentials for sale on the dark web, and physical threats that are coordinated on mainstream and under-the-radar online forums.

"At Nisos, we provide protective intelligence for executives at some of the largest corporations," states David Etue, Nisos CEO. "We are excited to partner with Concierge Cyber to further expand our reach and protect more individuals by offering our executive protections services to Concierge Cyber members."

"While cyber insurance for executives and high-net worth individuals includes coverage for a data breach and cyber bullying, those cyber insurance endorsements are deficient when protecting against fraud, reputational and physical risk. Concierge Cyber for Executives and High-Net Worth Individuals with Executive Shield services powered by Nisos deliver a smarter defense and more effective response against advanced cyberattacks and disinformation that you simply don't receive with a cyber insurance policy," states Mr. Suhs.

In addition to the Nisos-powered services, Concierge Cyber arms its membership with guaranteed emergency response for any cyberattack, business email compromise, ransomware event, or data breach incident through its Cyber Emergency Response Team (My-CERT®), comprised of third-party professional experts at pre-negotiated and substantially discounted rates.

About Concierge Cyber

Concierge Cyber is an annual subscription solution that guarantees members emergency response to a cyberattack, data breach or business email compromise through a team of highly respected third-party service providers, on a pay-as-you-go basis, at pre-negotiated and substantially discounted rates. Concierge Cyber has over two hundred reseller partners in the U.S., U.K., E.U. and Canada. For more information visit: https://conciergecyber.com

About Nisos

Nisos is The Managed Intelligence Company™. Our analyst-led investigations, assessments, and monitoring services empower your security, intelligence, and trust and safety teams. We provide accurate, customized intelligence that guides your security decisions – protecting your organization, assets, and people. For more information visit: https://www.nisos.com

Nisos (PRNewswire)

