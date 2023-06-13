Jarritos Mexican Soda Expands 2nd Annual JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest with Two New Categories, Awarding Over $80,000

Six winners to each receive a $10,000 grand prize, selected by notable judges across visual art, music, dance, fashion, makeup and tattoo art categories

EL PASO, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarritos , the authentic and flavorful Mexican soda brand, today announced the launch of the 2nd Annual JarriTODOS (Jarritos for Everyone) Artist Grant Contest to champion diverse artists and creatives with the chance to win a $10,000 grant to help six winners pursue their artistic passions. This year, Jarritos broadens its artist categories by inviting makeup and tattoo artists to enter and showcase their talent.

Jarritos encourages all aspiring artists who are residents of the United States, ages 18 and older, to participate in the 2023 JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest. The contest will set out to discover the best up-and-coming talent across six industries including visual art, dance, fashion, music, makeup, and tattoo art. Six (6) grand prize winners will each be awarded a $10,000 grant and twenty-four semi-finalists will receive $1,000 each, totaling $84,000 in award prizes.

"Jarritos is continuing to show up and champion culture, art, and community with the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest for the second year in a row," said Eric Delamare, director of marketing for Jarritos. "Widening the contest with two additional categories for makeup and tattoo art allows us to reach more artists, honoring the next generation of great talent. Unique voices deserve to be seen and heard and partnering with outstanding judges in each category will help us do that."

Returning to the judging panel, Courtney Plummer , Contemporary Art Dealer, Karla Martinez de Salas , Editor of Vogue Mexico/Latin America, Javier Farfan , music, entertainment, and cultural Marketing Consultant, and JoJo Gomez , renowned professional Dancer/Choreographer, will be joined alongside Melissa Murdick , Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Savana Wang , professional NYC-based Tattoo Artist. Judging will be based on talent, creativity, self-expression, and presentation.

"Every industry should constantly be looking for new and diverse talent," said Karla Martinez de Salas, Editor of Vogue Mexico/Latin America. "I'm excited to help give an opportunity to artists to express their art with the world and be recognized for their individuality and authenticity."

HOW TO ENTER

From June 13, 2023 through July 14, 2023, interested applicants may submit for the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest at https://app.wyng.com/JarriTODOS2023 .

To enter the contest, talent must submit up to a 1:30-minute TikTok video or Instagram reel link showcasing their art (visual art, fashion, dance, makeup, tattoo art, or music) and must answer the following prompt: how do you express your individuality through your art? In addition to the video link submission, applicants must complete a short online form to confirm eligibility and provide their contact information.

Submissions must be received no later than July 14, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST to be eligible for judge deliberation July 24, 2023 - August 4, 2023. Grand prize winners and finalists from each category will be announced by August 22, 2023.

