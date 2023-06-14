Chambers and Partners Ranks Latitude in Global-wide Alternative Legal Service Providers Guide for Flexible Legal Staffing

2023 Ranking Marks the U.S.-based Company's First Appearance on the Prestigious Global List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude, a U.S.-based flexible legal talent company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements with legal departments and law firms, was named to the 2023 Chambers and Partners global-wide Alternative Legal Service Providers Flexible Legal Staffing Guide.

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Chambers and Partners recognizes the best legal talent, firms, and services globally. The company's flexible legal staffing rankings are awarded after rigorous research into the services provided to corporate legal departments and law firms, including speaking directly with clients about the quality of services delivered.

In thoroughly examining Latitude's flexible legal talent services, Chambers researchers interviewed a number of Latitude's enterprise clients, including one who commented, "We found their attorney to be high quality and reasonably priced. Their service was excellent, and they are very good value for [the] money. They have been very flexible and very good to deal with."

"What makes the Chambers ranking noteworthy is that it is based on our clients' experiences, both with our corporate team and our contract attorneys," said Ross Booher, Latitude's CEO. "Providing world-class talent and service to our legal department and law firm clients is our number one goal. We appreciate our clients recognizing us among the best of the best globally and we will continue to work hard to help them achieve their goals."

The Chambers and Partners distinction comes after the company was named the number one legal recruiter in the United States by readers of the National Law Journal in April. For more Latitude news, visit latitudelegal.com.

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company operating across 200 jurisdictions. We deliver detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and law firms.

Since our founding in 1989 we have dedicated ourselves to delivering detailed rankings and insights into the world's top lawyers, legal departments and law firms. Present and relied on in over 70 countries and 200 jurisdictions, our independent research led approach is recognised as the ranking that matters.

During this time we have remained focussed on maintaining the highest standards possible. With an indepth research methodology involving detailed interviews and analysis of capabilities, achievement and sector presence. All at the service of defining a ranking that remains as relevant and influential as when first released over 30 years ago.

About Latitude

Latitude is a full-service flexible legal talent company serving corporate legal departments and law firms. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups and Global 50 law firms to boutiques, clients turn to us for top-tier on-demand attorneys and other legal professionals.

Latitude specializes in providing highly skilled former in-house counsel and Big Law attorneys for flexible contract engagements and permanent positions, offering expertise in commercial contracting, data privacy, M&A, employment, litigation, and more.

Founded in 2013, Latitude has been recognized by Chambers as a leading global flexible legal staffing company and the #1 Legal Recruiter by The National Law Journal.

For more information, visit latitudelegal.com.

