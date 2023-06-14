CHILDREN'S BEDTIME ROUTINES IMPROVE WITH TONIES, STUDY FINDS

Ninety-two percent of families in FUNdamentally Children's study reported that use of tonies at night had a positive impact on their child's bedtime routine

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study conducted by FUNdamentally Children among families with young children, 92% of parents reported that using Tonies had a positive impact on their child's bedtime routine1. As the world's leading audio system for children, tonies® has been committed to providing parents with real solutions to help keep children engaged while also limiting the use of screens. Now, parents can rely on tonies to help kids transition from play time to sleep time, making the Toniebox a reliable all-hours family assistant.

The new Sleepy Sheep Night Light Tonie helps little ones wind down with soothing sounds and ambient light. (PRNewswire)

Taking place over a two week period, 100 children ages 2-5 years old in the United Kingdom and the United States were sent a Toniebox audio player and an assortment of sleep-friendly Tonies, featuring lullabies, bedtime stories and nature sounds, to assist parents with their night time routine. Nearly 90% of parents in the sample reported struggling with this time of day. After two weeks, 92% of these parents reported improvement in their child's wind down routine.

Dr. Amanda Gummer, CEO of FUNdamentally Children and the Good Play Guide comments, "All of our researchers were surprised by the speed at which listening to the Tonies impacted on children's bedtime routine and the palpable sense of relief and gratitude from the parents we spoke to as part of this study."

The most important benefit for parents was a reduction of conflict or stress during the bedtime routine – the inclusion of tonies shortened the length of the bedtime routine for 56% of families in the study. Parents were particularly grateful that the Toniebox system allowed kids to independently settle themselves to sleep, allowing the grownups to see to other tasks that they usually save until the little ones are asleep.

Moreover, 51% of parents report that once their child is in bed, they fall asleep more quickly and settle better since including tonies in their routine. Additional benefits that tonies provided was helping kids fall back to sleep if they woke up in the middle of the night; kids staying in bed if they woke up early in the morning without disturbing their parents and siblings; and better self-regulation during daytime play sessions.

Earlier this year, tonies® launched their brand new Sleepy Friends Collection , designed to help parents and caregivers by providing even more offerings for bedtime. The holistic sleep portfolio includes a new innovation, the tonies® Sleepy Friends Night Light Tonie (MSRP $39.99), to create a peaceful and calming environment to ease little ones to sleep.

"The Toniebox was created by parents for parents to help entertain and teach their kids while limiting their screen-time in a highly digital world," said Christoph Frehsee, president at tonies USA. "Our team has put a lot of thought and care into designing each of our offerings, including our Sleepy Friends Collection. It is so gratifying to see how impactful our products are in helping parents, through FUNdamentally Children's study."

The Sleepy Friends Collection can be found on tonies.com , as well as Amazon and independent retailers nationwide.

1According to a study conducted by FUNdamentally Children, commissioned by tonies among 100 families in the UK and the US with children ages 2-5 years old, from February through March 2023.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

