Mappedin Hires VP of Global Partnerships While Continuing to Accelerate Growth into new Markets

Mappedin's current growth mission entails scaling the team and bolstering its go-to-market efforts across a variety of new industries. Many of these industries Yuval has a deep understanding of. Yuval joins the company as VP of Global Partnerships, coming from a decade of sales engineering and program development within the mapping space. Most recently, he played a critical role in the creation and global adoption of the Indoor Mapping Data Format, also known as IMDF and part of Apple's Indoor Maps Program. Yuval's understanding of and passion for the indoor mapping space paired with his product-driven approach to sales makes him a natural fit to help Mappedin expand.

"I've worked closely with Mappedin since the launch of the Indoor Maps Program. Mappedin has demonstrated that they are ahead of the game not only with their technology, but with their understanding of the market and impressive customer base. Over the years, I've watched the company grow and tackle valuable new problems. I strongly believe in the future of indoor mapping and think that Mappedin is positioned well to lead the market here," said Yuval Kossovsky.

Mappedin is on a mission to enable maps everywhere. Whether it's helping travelers through complex airports, delivering fan experiences at stadiums, or powering IoT, the built environment requires accurate digital maps. Mappedin's solutions uniquely serve this need by automating and simplifying the traditional mapping process.

"Yuval has been an incredible resource to Mappedin over the last five years as we worked together during the growth of both the Indoor Maps Program and Mappedin. He brings a wealth of knowledge from the geospatial industry and a passion behind the mission at Mappedin. He is the right fit to help us tackle new verticals and continue expanding the business," said Hongwei Liu, Founder & CEO at Mappedin.

Mappedin builds user-friendly mapping tools that make the indoors visible — empowering businesses to create the experiences that people now expect. Whether you're a building manager or a CAD expert, Mappedin enables anyone to create useful indoor maps. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, we have more than 1.5 billion square feet of space managed within our indoor mapping platform.

