MODE Transportation Named PepsiCo Broker Sustainability Carrier of the Year

DALLAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Transportation, a leading third-party logistics firm, is proud to announce the company has been chosen for the second time as the 2023 PepsiCo Broker Sustainability Carrier of the Year. MODE Transportation was also honored to receive the award in 2022.

As a logistics provider, MODE is dedicated to creating a culture of sustainable business practices.

As a partner to PepsiCo for more than 30 years, MODE has focused on providing scalable solutions and actionable insights to PepsiCo in support of its sustainability initiatives.

"I could not be more proud of the MODE Transportation team and their dedication to serving our customers and creating partnerships that deliver value," said Lance Malesh, MODE Global CEO. "To receive this level of recognition, not once but twice, from a renowned organization like PepsiCo is a true honor and speaks volumes to the level of commitment our team has to providing meaningful solutions to help our customers reach ESG and sustainability targets."

As a logistics provider, MODE is dedicated to creating a culture of sustainable business practices, and as an EPA Certified SmartWay® Logistics Company Partner, MODE measures, benchmarks and tracks efforts to increase efficiency and fuel economy to create a cleaner, more sustainable future. MODE was ranked level one, the highest score you can achieve in the SmartWay Performance Rankings and Emission Factors, which was a large factor in receiving this award.

PepsiCo representatives advised MODE Transportation was also chosen for its "dedication to assisting shippers with minimizing waste through a variety of supply chain strategies (e.g., eliminating empty miles, intermodal conversion, freight consolidation, asset and route optimization, and co-loading freight."

As a leader in sustainable shipping, MODE works with our partners to promote and facilitate eco-conscious solutions in shipping and logistics through innovative technology offerings like MODE VPO, a multimodal, network optimization tool that offers a carbon calculator and the ability to convert traditional truckload lanes to intermodal shipments. Learn more about MODE's ESG commitments.

MODE Transportation is a full-service transportation and logistics company offering personalized shipping solutions to solve a vast array of domestic, international, air and ocean transportation challenges. As a member of the MODE Global family of companies, MODE Transportation works across a diverse set of industries, including food & beverage (beer, wine and spirits), industrial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, chemical and retail. Learn more at www.modetransportation.com.

MODE Global is a $4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

