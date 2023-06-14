Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, David Yurman and TAG Heuer to open stores at Royalmount, Montreal's new retail and lifestyle district

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royalmount , a major new retail and lifestyle destination coming to Montreal next year, has today announced Saint Laurent, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, David Yurman and TAG Heuer as the latest luxury brands set to open, with first launches in summer 2024.

Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo, said: "We are delighted to welcome these world-class and category-leading brands to Royalmount, which will become the number one destination in Eastern Canada for retail, dining and entertainment. Years of thought and planning have gone into bringing the right brands to Montreal. These arrivals represent an exciting future for Royalmount and will help bring our shared vision and values to life. We look forward to welcoming these brands and our valued guests and visitors next year."

Previous brands announced at Royalmount include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and RH who will also be opening dedicated stores next year. In total the development will be the future home of over 170 stores and 60 restaurants. Alongside the internationally established brands coming to Royalmount, 50% of brands and retail concepts will be completely new to the Quebec market, offering something unique to visitors and locals alike.

Saint Laurent will be taking a major presence at Royalmount with its first standalone store in the city, representing a flagship for Quebec. Versace will be marking its arrival in Montreal with its first standalone store in the city. Jimmy Choo's latest opening will be its first in the city of Montreal and will represent the full line of products from the luxury accessories brand.

David Yurman's new flagship at Royalmount will be its largest store in Canada and first in Quebec, while TAG Heuer will open its first dedicated Montreal store at Royalmount, which will pay homage to the history of racing in the city through its design and layout. Michael Kors will be expanding its presence in the city with a new dedicated store set to carry the Michael Kors Collection line.

Royalmount is a $7 billion, mixed-use development in the heart of Montreal, featuring retail, offices, restaurants and entertainment, all surrounding our engaging central park. The first phase will consist of 824,000 sq. ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. Royalmount will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in the Americas and the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. Delivered by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, it aims to bring best-in-class brands and experiences to the Quebec market.

Upon opening, Royalmount will become the preeminent destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Eastern Canada. Offering more than simply a place for transactions, Royalmount aims to bring people together in an environment that prioritises emotional wellness and happiness. The destination will focus on sustainable retail, connectivity and inclusive luxury where every shopper can find something to enjoy. Royalmount will reflect the evolving approach to how locals and visitors shop, work and explore new experiences.

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned, Quebec-based real estate development and management company specializing in a progressive, human-centric and vibrant approach that's strongly focused on lived experience. Inspired by the world's greatest designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's highly experienced team develops real estate projects that meet the aspirations of current and future generations. Building on the success of the innovative mixed-use projects already in its portfolio, Carbonleo remains committed to revitalizing Montreal by creating a range of propitious, exceptional and highly valuable projects that integrate seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life www.carbonleo.com

About L Catterton

With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made around 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton www.lcatterton.com

