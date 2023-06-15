Everlaw Ranks #1 out of 115 Ediscovery Vendors in New G2 Reports

New wins in corporate, public sector and law firms spur Everlaw's success

OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced that it ranks first of 115 vendors across both ediscovery rankings of the industry-leading, peer-to-peer review site, G2: the G2 Summer 2023 Momentum Grid for eDiscovery and the G2 Summer 2023 eDiscovery Grid Report.

Everlaw is #1 in both categories due to its high user satisfaction scores and significant market presence. As a company that has a laser focus on its customers – legal professionals in law firms, corporations and the public sector – this is validation of Everlaw's mission and platform.

Recent wins and expansions on the Everlaw platform include: Lewis Roca, Macfarlanes, Signature Aviation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Everlaw's ranking as the best ediscovery platform in the world is an honor we do not take lightly," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer, Everlaw. "Every day we're looking to better understand our customers' needs, anticipate rapidly evolving technology challenges and deliver insights in the most impactful, intuitive way on our platform."

The G2 ranking evaluates ediscovery software that enables the review of electronic documents and information for use during litigation. The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

