KOWOLL Introduces New Kolmower M28E Robotic Lawn Mower, World's First Lawn Mowing Robot with 3D Lidar Slam

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we all know, taking care of lawn is a laborious and time-consuming chore that may eat up a good chunk of your weekend. But now, thanks to cutting-edge technology, KOWOLL has released a revolutionary robotic mower that will make mowing even easier. Recently, KOWOLL will soon be launching a Kickstarter campaign, if you're interested in this device, don't miss this opportunity to have a look at Kolmower M28E.

Kolmower M28E Lawn Robot is changing the way lawns are maintained. This robotic lawn mower is the world's first to use a combination of RTK-GPS technology, 3D LiDAR SLAM synchronous positioning and mapping, and multi-sensor fusion positioning approach to achieve centimeter-level high-precision positioning. The Kolmower M28E Lawn Robot is designed to streamline and improve the lawn care management process.

Key elements of Kolmower M28E are in line with KOWOLL's mission to shape a more intelligent, efficient, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through new robots.

Navigates without Perimeter Cable

Kolmower M28E is a robotic lawn mower that does not need perimeter cables like its competitors. According to Kowoll, this eliminates the need for careful digging or burying wires, making setup quick and easy.

Unparalleled Precision and Accuracy

Given that it is based on lidar SLAM and RTK GPS technology for mapping and positioning, Kolmower M28E autonomous navigation and positioning can be guaranteed to centimeter level. Lidar SLAM sensors capture 3D data of the environment and help build accurate maps in real-time, without the need for perimeter installation or maintenance. This allows for precise navigation even in complex environments. However, when the site is large and lacks reference objects, it can be difficult to accurately position a Lidar sensor using laser-based techniques alone. When obstacles are present, the RTK signal becomes weaker, and the laser radar conducts feature matching to improve accuracy. So, Kolmower M28E combines 3D Lidar with RTK to ensure always-precise machine positioning.

High-Efficiency

With its intelligent algorithm, the Kowoll Kolmower M28E can autonomously plan the best cutting route to ensure a neat and orderly mowing path, covering every corner of the lawn. It achieves high coverage rates and minimal missed spots compared to traditional mowers. In addition, it boasts a low repeat mowing rate, resulting in increased efficiency. The M28E has a trimming function as it completes the mowing task by mowing along the boundary lines.

Obstacle Avoidance and Smart App

If KOWOLL Kolmower M28E runs into an obstacle, like a rock or a stick, the floating cutting deck will adjust to the optimum cutting height. As the mower moves across the yard, the floating cutting deck system keeps cutting the grass, offering a beautifully manicured lawn. Better yet, it barely makes a sound, so you won't have to worry about disturbing your neighbors.

According to KOWOLL, Kolmower M28E uses dual wheel rear drive design with motors in the wheels and strong tires. The robotic lawnmower is said to be able to move through different cutting zones and climb slopes as high as 25°(46.6%). Thanks to its powerful 100W cutting motor, Kolmower M28E can move easily over uneven ground without getting stuck.

Kolmower M28E can recognize obstacles on its own and stay away from them for the rest of the mowing exercise. The lawnmower was made with safety in mind. The collision-avoidance system helps make sure that Kolmower M28E instantly stops and goes in a different direction when it runs into something.

The company says that mapping different zones with multi-zone management works well. In the KOWOLL App, users can set automated jobs for each zone, such as when and how to mow, how high to set the cutting plate, and where to cut.

Charging and Security

Since Kolmower M28E can recharge itself, it can handle any task. When the battery gets low, the mower will return to the dock to recharge, and it will pick up where it left off when it is full charged. This enables daily mowing coverage of up to 4,000 square meters.

Kolmower M28E is currently waterproof to IPX5 standards and will automatically return to its base if it detects rain.

Real-time anti-theft monitoring gives accurate and precise tracking to instantly position Kolmower M28E if it has been taken out of its existing boundary. The GPS tracking feature lets users keep track of Kolmower M28E in real time. If Kolmower M28E is stolen, the KOWOLL App will send a real-time message to users.

About KOWOLL Kolmower M28E

We know this is a groundbreaking innovation in the field of robotic lawn care, but we're confident that the Kolmower M28E robot is the best option for anyone who wants a beautifully manicured lawn with little to no handwork. We are confident you will find mowing your lawn using this state-of-the-art technology and its user-friendly features to be an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

Visit KOWOLL's website if you'd like to learn more about innovative new robotic mower. Or you can pay more attention on kickstarter where KOWOLL will launch campaign recently. Homeowners no longer have to sacrifice their leisure time or energy to maintain their lawn. KOWOLL's mission is to provide its customers with tools that help them minimize hassle. The KOWOLL Kolmower M28E robotic mower is a technological marvel that makes mowing the grass a breeze.

About KOWOLL

The purpose of KOWOLL is to improve the gardening experience. KOWOLL has become an industry leader in smart home garden technology in its short time in business. The company sells a wide variety of products for gardeners and other outdoor lovers.

To help you get more done and have more fun in life, KOWOLL is constantly developing new, reliable products that will free up your schedule. The robotic lawn mower will make your weekend lawn care a thing of the past. Don't wait any longer, and revolutionize your lawn care routine with a robotic mower.

