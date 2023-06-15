Outreach Reveals Line-Up for Unleash 2023, The Must Attend Event for B2B Salespeople

Cisco, Siemens, and Verizon Business Lead Sessions on Why Sales Execution Technology is Instrumental to Creating and Closing Pipeline

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading AI-powered sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced the full agenda for its flagship event, Unleash. Outreach Unleash 2023 will be hosted in-person in Seattle, Wash. from October 3-5, 2023.

(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach) (PRNewswire)

There are more than 30 million B2B sales reps around the world and our mission is to empower them all

The must-attend event for sales teams will bring together 1,800+ attendees to discover what's next from Outreach, join breakout sessions with customers, and hear from New York Times Bestselling author and self-publishing phenom, Mel Robbins, and Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm® Global, Cassandra Worthy.

"There are more than 30 million B2B sales reps around the world and our mission is to empower them all to operate at their maximum potential," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "At Unleash 2023, not only will we demonstrate how the AI-powered Outreach Sales Execution Platform unlocks success for salespeople and their organization, but how they can operate with a mindset of abundance to create and close more pipeline."

At Outreach Unleash, attendees will be able to engage with Outreach experts, connect with peers, and learn how to take their organization's sales team to the next level with the best sales technology in the industry. Outreach will announce its latest platform innovations to unlock seller productivity and will demonstrate its newest artificial intelligence capabilities. With the richest workflows in the industry, Outreach Sales Execution Intelligence captures 33+ million sales execution signals weekly, uses 3+ billion signals to train Outreach machine learning models, and surfaces 20+ million deal health insights every week.

Attendees will hear from:

Outreach CEO Manny Medina , CPO Prasad Raje, and GTM President David Ruggiero

Outreach Customers including, Cisco, CommScope RUCKUS, Grammarly, NewtonX, Snowflake, VelocityEHS, Verizon Business, and more

Keynote speakers Mel Robbins , Cassandra Worthy , and Scot Gardner SVP of sales and marketing at Siemens

Farah Bernier , Global People Strategy & Central Executive Operations Leader at a leading tech company on how to advance DEI on a global scale, Outreach People and Culture Executive Pamela Mattsson on how to intentionally champion women and people of color in sales, and other leaders discussing Diversity, Culture, and Empathy

Nick Cegelski & Armand Farrokh , the founders of 30 Minutes to President's Club as they host a live podcast episode in front of an audience

Influencers Lauren Bailey , CEO and Founder of #GirlsClub, Tito Bohrt , CEO of Altisales, and more on how to unleash your personal power and win impeccably

Industry Experts like Matt Belitsky of Brex on the future of artificial intelligence in sales and several conversations on how sales teams can use generative AI

Sellers themselves including Akio Aida of Grammarly on how to unlock enterprise sales success

While On-Site, Attendees can:

Learn about the vast partner ecosystem and meet with sponsors Demandbase, LeanData, Regie.ai, Seismic, Sendoso, 6sense, Corporate Visions, and others

Take expert-led product training classes designed to help you optimize your program for the biggest impact

Receive 1:1 demos of the Outreach Sales Execution Platform on the show floor

Attend the Women In Sales Leadership Summit hosted at Unleash where women sellers will gain the necessary tools, access, experiences, and opportunities to rise up through the ranks of the sales organization

Mingle with sales peers and Outreach customers at the welcome reception and night out to connect + celebrate

Outreach will also recognize outstanding sales achievements by customers and partners through its Nucleo Awards. Register and learn more here .

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading AI-powered sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create and close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 6,000 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outreach