Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors and Return of Capital Transaction

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors and for its proposed return of capital transaction at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.
All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors, and each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David Thomson
421,385,084
98.03 %
8,451,576
1.97 %
Steve Hasker
428,662,097
99.73 %
1,174,562
0.27 %
Kirk E. Arnold
428,225,758
99.63 %
1,610,901
0.37 %
David W. Binet
413,521,465
96.20 %
16,315,195
3.80 %
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
415,604,216
96.69 %
14,232,444
3.31 %
LaVerne Council
429,495,797
99.92 %
340,862
0.08 %
Michael E. Daniels
423,270,471
98.47 %
6,566,188
1.53 %
Kirk Koenigsbauer
429,322,449
99.88 %
514,210
0.12 %
Deanna Oppenheimer
426,869,824
99.31 %
2,966,835
0.69 %
Simon Paris
428,399,133
99.67 %
1,437,527
0.33 %
Kim M. Rivera
429,516,474
99.93 %
320,185
0.07 %
Barry Salzberg
428,309,771
99.64 %
1,526,888
0.36 %
Peter J. Thomson
418,038,740
97.26 %
11,797,920
2.74 %
Beth Wilson
429,355,590
99.89 %
481,069
0.11 %
Further, shareholders approved a plan of arrangement to implement the company's proposed return of capital transaction. A final report on voting results will be filed by the company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The return of capital transaction consists of a distribution of US$4.67 in cash per common share (approximately US$2.2 billion in the aggregate) and a consolidation of the company's outstanding common shares (or reverse stock split) on a basis that is proportional to the cash distribution.
For the other items of business at the annual and special meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Timeline/Next Steps
- The plan of arrangement for the return of capital transaction is subject to final approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) as well as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Court hearing for a final order to approve the plan of arrangement is scheduled to take place on June 16, 2023.
- If those final approvals are received:
Further details of the proposed return of capital transaction are described in the company's 2023 management proxy circular and related materials, which are available on www.thomsonreuters.com in the "Investor relations" section. The return of capital documents were previously filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com. The documents were also furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR and are available at www.sec.gov.
