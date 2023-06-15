Westbrook and Pinterest Partner to Launch Innovative Branded Content Series

The media company will produce branded content across Pinterest, including the platform's new Pinterest Premiere Spotlight ad solution, for Q4 holidays

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbrook Inc , the Los Angeles-based entertainment and media company, today announced a partnership with Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) to create branded content for Halloween and the winter holiday season. As the exclusive creative partner of Pinterest's holiday content series in late 2023, Westbrook's branded partnerships division, Westbrook Media, will create compelling content for advertisers to inspire people on Pinterest looking for the most popular holiday categories, from Halloween costumes to home decor to recipes.

As demand for video continues to rise, Westbrook is the latest of several media companies to partner with Pinterest to develop original programming, including Dotdash Meredith, Condé Nast Entertainment, and Tastemade. This partnership brings Westbrook's award-winning creative approach – which is behind content like Peacock's Bel-Air and Samsung's Exposure – to new audiences while empowering brands to connect with prospective shoppers in an engaging format.

In the Halloween and winter holiday takeovers, brands have the opportunity to activate on Pinterest across various parts of the platform, giving consumers with intent to engage multiple touchpoints. 97% of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded, giving businesses of all sizes the chance to be discovered. The package includes four co-branded videos with popular creators and one video on Pinterest Premiere Spotlight, Pinterest's newest ad solution designed to help advertisers reach people on the platform with unparalleled visibility. By featuring videos in high traffic placements like the Pinterest search page—where users first land to discover new ideas— Pinterest Premiere Spotlight enables advertisers to reach audiences at moments when ads have maximum reach and impact.

"Pinterest has long established itself as the premier destination for inspiration, which makes the possibilities for branded content endless," said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. "At Westbrook, we've seen how powerful stories can transcend format and platform. We're thrilled for the opportunity to help brands tell their stories and enhance how Pinners connect with branded content during some of the most creative times of the year. When advertising feels authentic and genuinely entertains, everyone benefits."

Nadine Zylstra, Global Head of Programming & Originals at Pinterest, said: "Pinterest is the ultimate destination to plan and visualize your dreams, offering billions of ideas for everyday and seasonal moments. Westbrook has a proven track record for creating engaging content with brands. We can't wait to partner with them to connect Pinners with a breadth of ideas this Halloween and Holiday that turns their vision into reality."

For brands eager to reach the millions of people turning to Pinterest for costume ideas or a festive recipe each year, holiday takeover packages are now available for limited bookings.

About Westbrook

Westbrook is an independent entertainment and media company that develops, sells, produces and markets premium content for global audiences across new and established formats, mediums and distribution platforms. Driven by some of the industry's most recognized creative executives and tastemakers, Westbrook encompasses Westbrook Studios, a world-class film and television studio, Westbrook Media, which develops and produces original content with artists, media and brand partners, and Westbrook International Holdings, including German licensing and distribution firm Telepool. Launched in 2019 by Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Ko Yada and Miguel Melendez, Westbrook transforms timeless stories into moments of wonder, discovery, joy and inspiration that connect people and move culture around the world.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring creators. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

