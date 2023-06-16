Kindra Continues Rapid Growth As Leading Destination for Menopause Solutions

Best-Selling Regimen of Physician-backed Estrogen-free Menopause Essentials Now Available on QVC UK and OurKindra.co.uk

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindra , a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials, announces hotly anticipated UK launch. On the heels of a new capital raise and record breaking demand in the US, Kindra is expanding their audience to now include the 13 million women in the UK seeking standalone hormone-free solutions, or adjunct support for hormone therapy regimens. Beginning June 15, Kindra's most coveted products, that have garnered 3k+ top rated reviews; the V Serum, Cool Down Mist and Soothe Bath and Shower Gel , will be available on OurKindra.co.uk, and will debut on QVC UK on June 17th at 2pm BST, and on Amazon.co.uk beginning mid-July.

Kindra's Regimen of Physician-backed Estrogen-free Menopause Essentials Now Available on QVC UK and OurKindra.co.uk

"The UK has been at the forefront of the menopause conversation, leading the charge in addressing this crucial women's health issue. As a result, we have seen consistent, organic growth and interest in the brand from women based in the UK. Even prior to our launch, - the massively unmet need was clear," stated Kindra Founder and CEO Catherine Balsam-Schwaber. "We are so happy to be expanding our footprint and on this strong trajectory to support more women. We believe every woman deserves options and agency for safe, effective, and accessible solutions; plus invaluable tools and expert-led support, for every phase of the menopause journey."

Since 2019, Kindra has captured a critically underserved market of women over 40 navigating their health and longevity with a scientifically-validated, community-centered approach. With or without hormone therapy, Kindra's regimens are built for optimal relief. With an ever-growing 250k+ active women in their community, and 75k+ completions of their menopause assessment quiz, the evidence is clear: women are seeking trusted products that work, education that empowers, and community that uplifts. Kindra is delivering just that.

Kindra's UK launch begins with Menopause Your Way - a consumer education segment on QVC dedicated to informing women that menopause is a critical health and wellness issue, and scientifically-validated products paired with honest, impactful conversations can be transformative for a women's quality of life.

About Kindra

Kindra has led the menopause consumer market transformation in the US, helping to build the much needed category of accessible solutions, expert education, and supportive community for women navigating mid-life health and wellness. Kindra serves women in all phases of the menopause journey, helping to prepare for, manage, and embrace their natural hormonal shifts, while harnessing the insight and expertise of interdisciplinary women's health experts and board certified OB/GYNs. Through estrogen-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered. Learn more on ourkindra.com and @ourkindra on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest.

