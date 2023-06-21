Interius BioTherapeutics Highlights Strong Preclinical Data Supporting In Vivo Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Vector Evaluation in Clinic

Lead candidate demonstrates specificity, biologic activity and a favorable safety profile in extensive mouse and non-human primate models

Upcoming company presentations at Cellicon Valley '23 and In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interius BioTherapeutics , a leading developer of in vivo cell-specific genetic medicine therapeutics, today announced the presentation of compelling preclinical data at the Cellicon Valley 2023 Meeting in Philadelphia, PA. The data demonstrates the potential of Interius Bio's lead program (INT2104) to generate biologically active CAR cells directly in vivo for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company will also be unveiling non-human primate data from multiple studies at the In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit in Boston, MA on July 10-12, 2023.

interiusbio.com (PRNewsfoto/Interius BioTherapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In mouse models of systemic lymphoma, complete tumor clearance occurs across a wide dose range after a single intravenous infusion of Interius Bio's targeted cell-specific lentiviral vector. The proprietary vector mediates direct in vivo creation of CAR T and NK cells that specifically kill malignant B cells. In non-human primates treated with a single vector infusion in the absence of conditioning chemotherapy, significant B cell depletion is observed with no toxicity and has been sustained in one animal for over 6 months.

Interius President and CEO Phil Johnson, MD states "The company's preclinical data address three critical questions: Does it work? Can you make it? Is it safe? We are thrilled that the answer to each of these questions is yes based on extensive animal model work, including dosing of over 20 cynomolgus macaques, with a vector dose equivalent or exceeding the highest proposed human dose. In all models we have observed no signs of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity, no clinical symptoms, and no laboratory abnormalities."

"The compelling preclinical findings of specificity, biologic effect, tolerability and pharmacologic profile in multiple animal models following intravenous administration support the advancement of INT2104 to the clinic as a promising treatment option for B-cell malignancies," says Tim Culp, PhD, VP of Research and Development. "We continue to maintain our timeline to IND with initial human data expected in 2024."

About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company utilizing our proprietary in vivo cell-specific gene delivery platform to develop breakthrough products in oncology and autoimmune disease. We have created a differentiated novel off-the-shelf biologic therapeutic modality, which could be available to patients without delays, without preconditioning chemotherapy, and in expanded care settings. The first application of the platform is to treat B cell lymphomas by generating disease-fighting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cells inside each patient's body. Interius BioTherapeutics' headquarters and laboratories are located in Philadelphia, PA.

