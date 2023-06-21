Kaon Interactive Wins 2023 Communicator Award of Excellence

MAYNARD, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interactive B2B sales and marketing digital customer engagement platform Kaon Interactive has been awarded the 2023 Communicator Award of Excellence by the Academy for Interactive Visual Arts in the B2B Mobile Application and Website category.

"Digital engagement has become a differentiating competitive advantage for visionary B2B enterprises," said Kaon Interactive CMO Dana Drissel. "In today's fast-paced business environment, buyers are seeking more self-serve ways to evaluate complex solutions quickly. We help our customers increase their buyer engagement, understanding, and ultimately sales, which is the real prize."

For more than 25 years, Kaon Interactive has created a clear vision of how to engage customers in problem-solving experiences. Kaon's strategy of leading with value-based outcomes and hyper-personalized experiences sets an example for the entire industry to follow. Kaon Interactive is privileged to partner with innovative marketing leaders across life sciences, energy, networking infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, cloud computing, and more to deliver award-winning experiences that bring those visions and strategies to life.

Kaon Interactive's innovations, which deliver high-quality, immersive customer engagement solutions, have garnered recognition from industry leaders and clients alike. This recent award, highlighting the Kaon-developed Dell Global Industries interactive application, reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner for B2B enterprises seeking to digitally transform their marketing and sales strategies and reimagine their buyer engagement in a hybrid world. Explore case studies : https://kaon.com/customers/case-studies.

The Communicator Awards, now in its 29th year, is one of the most esteemed international competitions honoring excellence in marketing and communications. With thousands of entries from around the world, the awards showcase the best creative work in various categories, including interactive multimedia, website design, video, advertising, and mobile applications.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, to turn prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences that deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses, and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, Kaon's applications are used by leading global B2B companies in life sciences, manufacturing, and technology industries across more than 195 countries and 2M unique users. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com .

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, and design. The 29th Annual Communicator Awards received around 3,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative & communications professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms. The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and evolving nature of traditional and interactive media.

