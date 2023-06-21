Making Any Space, the Party Place: bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cocktail Maker Now Comes in Cordless and Features Multicolored LED Lights for an Extra Touch of Ambience

TOWSON, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for cordless innovation and home product design, is kicking off summer with the introduction of its latest innovation in entertaining, the bev BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker. The new single-serve cordless cocktail maker gives users the ability to make custom cocktails at the touch of a button just about anywhere.

"At BLACK+DECKER® we are committed to developing the most innovative products for our customers," said Zara Jones, Product Manager at Stanley Black & Decker. "Our latest innovation in entertaining, the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker, can now be used wherever you're bringing the party this summer - poolside, oceanside, at BBQs, block parties, tailgates – without worrying about nearby outlets or extension cords. The multicolor LED lights ensure the party comes along for an extra touch of ambiance."

Enjoy delicious cocktails in seconds all summer long. Simply select your favorite flavor - whether it be a summery margarita, rum breeze, Mai tai or any of the over 50 Bartesian® cocktail capsules**. From there, choose the preferred drink strength, from mocktail to strong, and the cocktail maker dispenses the right ingredients for a perfect cocktail every time. The Cordless Cocktail Maker can also be protected in transit with the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ cocktail maker storage bag (sold separately) which includes storage for holding eight 750ml liquor or glass dispensing bottles, straws, Bartesian® cocktail capsules**, and other bar accessories (all sold separately)*.

bev by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Features Include:

Making the Party Portable : The included battery charges the bev by BLACK+DECKER ™ Cordless Cocktail Maker while plugged in, and once fully charged, enables guests to take the cocktail maker wherever the party is without worrying about nearby outlets. The cocktail maker storage bag can protect your cocktail maker, store your spirits, glass bottles and other bar accessories to bring with you.

Cordless Innovation Making Libations: Makes over 250 drinks per charge. †

Be the Light of the Party: Match the décor or party theme with a rainbow of colors that light under the bottles and digital display along with a colorful Party Mode option that pulses lights in various sequences.

Quick, Custom Cocktails (and Mocktails!) for All: Mix over 50 mixologist-crafted cocktails with the assortment of Bartesian ® cocktail capsules** in three easy steps: 1) Insert cocktail capsule; 2) Select drink strength; 3) Press mix and enjoy!

Designed to Reduce Mess, and Stress: The cocktail maker self-rinses after making each drink and the cleaning mode offers an even more thorough cleaning (recommended every 30 days).

The bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker is now available for purchase on blackandecker.com and Amazon.com for an estimated retail price of $399, and Bartesian® cocktail capsules, liquor bottles and other accessories sold separately.

To learn more about the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker or to purchase the product, visit: https://www.blackanddecker.com/products/bchb101/bev-by-black-decker%E2%84%A2-cordless-cocktail-maker

*The bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless Cocktail Maker comes standard with the bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Cordless cocktail machine and included glass bottle for water.

**Bartesian® cocktail capsules sold separately from Bartesian Inc.

† With a fully charged BLACK+DECKER 1.5aH battery (LBXR20 included) using a Bartesian® Long Island Iced Tea capsule (sold separately) with the drink strength set to regular. Bartesian® is a trademark of Bartesian Inc.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER® has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER® products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER® products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

