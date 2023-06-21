RS Expands its Selection of Altech Disconnect Switches With the Addition of Two New Series

Altech Corporation's new load-safe LSF Series and RT Series non-fusible motor disconnect switches and accessories provide manufacturers with a safe and easy way to de-energize electrical circuits for maintenance, repairs, inspections, and emergencies.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, expanded its selection of Altech Corporation disconnect switches with the company's new LSF Series and RT Series non-fusible motor disconnect switches and accessories.

The new disconnect switches safely de-energize electrical circuits for maintenance, repairs, inspections, & emergencies.

Disconnect switches are essential safety components for industrial manufacturing applications. They are used to de-energize electrical circuits and create a safe environment for personnel to conduct maintenance, repairs, and inspections or respond to emergencies without electrical risks. Since they isolate shutdowns to a particular motor or piece of equipment, these switches allow the rest of the facility to continue functioning normally, mitigating any effect on production. They are manufactured to strict specifications and standards, including UL60947-4-1A and UL 98, and, per the National Electric Code, visibly mounted no more than 50 feet from the equipment they control.

RS offers a wide variety of Altech motor disconnect switches, including fusible and non-fusible DIN-rail-, panel-, and door-mount variants with direct and extended rotary handles, snap-on auxiliary contacts, and a comprehensive range of accessories, including fuse holders and door mounting kits. RS also offers enclosed Altech disconnect switches with UL Type 4 and 4X ratings and some of the smallest 80A switches available on the market. Altech motor disconnect switches employ silver contacts to ensure safe and durable operation, are competitively priced, and are rated for 16A to 150A and 600V general-use applications and across-the-line motor starting applications up to 75hp and 600V.

Altech's new LSF and RT Series motor disconnect switches are non-fusible, which means that their sole purpose is to provide a safe and easy way to open and close a circuit, load-safe, which means that their make-or-break operation is semi-independent from handle actuation speed, and compliant with UL60947-4-1A.

Altech's new load-safe LSF Series non-fusible motor disconnect switches feature an integrated base designed for DIN-rail and direct mounting, a long door interlock shaft that extends through the panel door, and a door interlock handle on the outside of a panel door, enabling operation from outside of the control panel even though the disconnect switch is safely mounted within. They are rated for up to 600VAC and 60VDC, 16, 30, and 40A, and 3–20hp and are available with 100mm, 200mm, and 300mm slanted steel shafts, black or yellow and red standard or UL handles, and one normally open or normally closed screw terminal auxiliary contact.

Altech's new load-safe RT Series non-fusible motor disconnect switches feature an integrated face designed for door or side panel mounting and rear-facing terminals for easy installation. They are also rated for up to 600VAC and 60VDC, 16, 30, and 40A, and 3–20hp and available with one normally open or normally closed screw terminal auxiliary contact. Handle options include standard black or yellow and red handles like the LSF Series and come with a counter nut for easy door- or panel-mount installation.

Accessories for the new LSF and RT Series motor disconnect switches include door interlock handles, door mounting handles, and auxiliary switches with screw terminals.

For more information about the Altech Corporation disconnect switches available at RS, including the new LSF Series and RT Series non-fusible motor disconnect switches and accessories, please click the links embedded here. For additional information, visit Altech's Motor Disconnect Switches product page. For assistance selecting the right disconnect switch for your industrial application, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

