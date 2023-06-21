Seekr And Bear Grylls Launch Mission Seekr To Educate And Empower Young Digital Explorers, Fighting Back Against Harmful Misinformation

Mission Seekr Collaboration Is Bridging The Media Literacy Gap And Arming The Next Generation With Critical Life Skills

VIENNA, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in transparent content evaluation, and Bear Grylls, internationally-recognized adventurer, award winning TV host, and best-selling author, today announced the launch of Mission Seekr – a first-of-its-kind educational and adventure platform.

The announcement comes as 95 percent of the public worries that the spread of false or misleading content poses a threat to society. Through educational, fun-filled digital adventures, Mission Seekr is arming the next generation with critical media literacy tools and the confidence to safely navigate the online landscape.

"With so much of our time spent online and misinformation spreading like wildfire, conquering the digital environment really is the next frontier," said Bear Grylls. "Now more than ever, media literacy skills have become survival skills. I'm excited to partner with Seekr to create the next generation of digital young explorers."

Bear Grylls will encourage his global fanbase of Young Explorers to participate in online missions – shining a light on environmental, humanitarian, and other pressing issues while gaining digital media literacy skills. Specifically, the missions cover a variety of pressing verticals, including outdoor adventure, wellness, the environment, and 21st Century skill-building.

"At Seekr, we're committed to creating a more informed society and empowering people to make smart and educated decisions about the content they consume," said Pat Condo, CEO of Seekr Technologies. "Together with Bear Grylls, we're embarking on a groundbreaking adventure to develop critical media literacy skills and bring trust to the online experience."

Seekr's AI technology will play a pivotal role in each mission, arming Explorers with the digital tools needed to make informed decisions about content online. Through Seekr's objective and transparent rating system, all users will gain critical skills and learn how nuanced attributes such as bylines, clickbait, subjectivity, and title exaggeration can impact the reliability of news sources.

For more information and to participate in the missions, visit https://missionseekr.com.

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans, and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context.

About Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls is probably the most recognisable face of adventure on the planet. He is a former UK Special Forces soldier, who went on to become one of the youngest ever climbers of Mt Everest, despite breaking his back in a free-fall accident only months earlier. From Everest he has gone on to host more extreme adventure TV shows across more global networks than anyone in history. Bear's shows include the legendary Discovery channel show MAN Vs WILD and the hit show RUNNING WILD with Bear Grylls, now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel. His Running Wild guests have included: Will Ferrell, Bradley Cooper, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, plus President Obama, Prime Minister Modi of India, President Zelensky of Ukraine and many others. He also hosts the hit INTERACTIVE Netflix series YOU VS WILD where it's the viewers who get to decide what Bear does on each adventure. He is a double BAFTA & EMMY winner, a family man, and a No. 1 bestselling author who has sold over 20 million books. He is the Honorary Colonel to the British Royal Marine Commandos, & the first ever Chief Ambassador to 60 million young Scouts worldwide.

