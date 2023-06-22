LG FIRST TO BRING APPLE AIRPLAY TO HOTEL ROOM TVS

World's First Commercial TVs with AirPlay Coming Later This Year

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, the leading provider of in-room hotel TVs, is introducing the world's first commercial television sets to feature Apple AirPlay technology support for hotels, offering guests a seamless and secure way to share content from their iPhone or iPad to their guest room TV.

LG is introducing the world's first commercial television sets to feature Apple AirPlay technology support for hotels.

Speaking in advance of next week's HITEC hospitality technology trade show, Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president at LG Business Solutions USA, said AirPlay will be available to guests on LG Pro:Centric® Smart Hotel TVs starting later this year at select properties.

"This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are," Kosla said. "Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition."

LG Electronics and Apple worked together to ensure that AirPlay will be as easy to use as when at home. Guests will connect their iPhone or iPad securely to the LG smart hotel TV by simply scanning a unique QR code. With no logins or passwords to remember and no separate app to download, this will be the simplest way for a hotel to enable guests to access their personal entertainment apps and accounts on the big screen in their room.

Built on a foundation of privacy and security, AirPlay allows guests to stream, control and share videos, photos, music and more from their iPhone or iPad to the smart, in-room LG TV so they can watch popular streaming services* such as Apple TV+, rehearse presentations, enjoy vacation photos, and more, in the comfort of their hotel room.

LG is the first display manufacturer to confirm AirPlay integration following Apple's announcement at the company's WWDC23 event earlier this month revealing that AirPlay will be available in hotels. The collaboration demonstrates LG's dedication to innovations that empower hotels to enhance guest satisfaction.

Hotel operators will be able to start offering AirPlay capability on LG smart hotel TVs later this year. AirPlay capability will be available on 2023 LG smart hotel TVs and on recent year's models.

For more information about LG's hospitality-focused products shown at HITEC 2023, click here. For images, click here.

*Subscriptions are required.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

View original content:

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA