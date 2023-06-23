Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer supports Thailand to promote electric scooters

BANGKOK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of June 23 (local time), the launching ceremony of the "electric scooters as motorcycle-taxi" project of the United Nations Environment Programme was held in Bangkok of Thailand. TAILG of China donated electric scooters to the Bangkok government to support the promotion of the project.

Dr. Mushtaq Memon, representative of the United Nations Environment Programme Regional Coordinator for Resource Efficiency in Asia and the Pacific Office, said that since TAILG became an electric traveling partner of the United Nations Environment Programme in 2018, TAILG has launched pilot projects of electric traveling in over 100 countries including Kenya and the Philippines, effectively supporting the efforts of the United Nations in improving air quality and mitigating climate change. There is great potential to promote electric scooters as motorcycle-taxi in Thailand. Representative of the Bangkok government noted that Thailand is a major motorcycle country. With the support of the government and companies like TAILG, Thailand is expected to achieve the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles soon to improve the energy utilization of urban transportation and improve the living environment of local people.

Wang Shutang, Deputy Director of China's Belt and Road Environmental Technology Exchange and Transfer Center (Shenzhen), said that Shenzhen and Bangkok are sister cities and should learn from each other and enjoy mutual benefits.He also mentioned that efforts will be made to increase the level of capacity cooperation and green investment of countries along the Belt and Road, and support the environmental management exchange among the Thai government, international organizations and businesses.

German ambassador H.E. Georg Schmidt, United Nations' representative in Thailand Ms. Gita Sabharwal, BMA Vice Secretary Mr. Chalermpon Chotinuchit, Nonthaburi Mayor Mr. Sutee Tongyam, and Deputy Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) expressed their congratulations on the launch of the project and recognition of the long-term support of TAILG. Meanwhile, representative of Thailand's Independent Research Group on Electric Motorcycle Traveling, Director of ENTEC/NSTDA Dr. Sumittra Charojrochkul, Director of EGAT Mr. Somsak Prangthong, President of TAILG Yao Li, and CEO of The Stallions Mrs. Areerat Sriprathai had in-depth discussion and exchange on the electric motorcycle and importance in public transportation.

It is learned that all the scooters TAILG donates to Thailand this time adopt the independently developed patented system, boasting both high power and longer range.

