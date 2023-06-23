Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and IDEOlogy Health Announce Partnership to Launch Customized Multi-Channel Medical Education for its Providers

FORT MYERS, Fla. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) a leader in value-based oncology care, announced today a partnership with IDEOlogy Health to serve as the exclusive provider of multi-channel medical education for the providers within the statewide practice.

FCS will have access to IDEO's suite of services including live events & digital platforms, IDEO Talks, and Sound Bites.

For nearly 40 years, FCS has been providing cancer care to patients in the communities in which they live, inclusive of groundbreaking genetic testing and clinical trials.

"As part of our mission to provide exceptional cancer care to our patients, we are excited to partner with IDEOlogy Health, a leader in oncology medical education, so that our physicians receive the most up-to-date, credible, and unbiased information," said Lucio Gordan FCS President & Managing Physician.

"IDEOlogy's comprehensive educational platform delivers an easily accessible resource to our physicians and advanced practice providers. In the constantly evolving oncology landscape, this is a versatile tool that will enable them to stay informed of the latest medical education, data insights, and topical conversations relevant within oncology," stated FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

FCS will have access to IDEOlogy Health's suite of services including live events and digital platforms, IDEO Talks, and Sound Bites. The patented, text message-based, digital Sound Bites channel will allow FCS providers access to timely and trustworthy clinical updates from world-renowned experts right at their fingertips. Bringing IDEOlogy Health's live events to FCS practices throughout Florida will facilitate roundtable discussions among their physicians and leading experts on the latest data impacting cancer care.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to build customized multi-channel education for FCS and its providers," remarked Mike Gramling, IDEOlogy Health CEO. "With so many advancements in oncology on a daily basis, we are committed to ensuring their physicians receive the latest updates to support them in providing their patients the best possible care."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists' participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

