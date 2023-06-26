ICHNOS SCIENCES WELCOMES LIDA PACAUD, M.D., AS NEW CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced the appointment of Lida Pacaud, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Pacaud will oversee all pipeline development activities, including clinical development, clinical operations, regulatory sciences, pharmacokinetics, translational sciences, biometrics, drug safety and quality, reporting directly to the company's President and CEO, Cyril Konto, M.D. In her new role, Dr. Pacaud will collaborate closely with Ichnos' research organization including discovery and antibody engineering to select and prioritize research targets.

"Lida is an accomplished medical professional and expert in oncology drug development with a track record of regulatory approvals based on her strong scientific leadership, and we are pleased to welcome her to the executive leadership team as Chief Medical Officer," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "We look forward to the important contributions she will make in the development and advancement of our robust pipeline of innovative mulispecifics and our three ongoing clinical programs in hemato-oncology."

Dr. Pacaud previously served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Legend Biotech, where she spearheaded the company's collaboration with Janssen in the development of Carvykti, an anti-BCMA autologous chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy (CAR-T), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, led three new Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals, and the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial for autologous CAR-T products, and provided essential medical input on the company's research portfolio. She previously served as Executive Medical Director of Oncology Clinical Development at Novartis.

"I have dedicated my career to positively impacting the quality of life and overall health of patients everywhere – first as a physician, then as a researcher, and now as a leader in the clinical development of innovative immunotherapies for oncology," said Dr. Pacaud. "I believe in Ichnos' mission and in the potential of its novel scientific platform and am excited to lead and collaborate with this team as we strive to make more, better treatment options available to patients fighting cancer."

Dr. Pacaud received her medical degree and a certification in pediatrics from Tbilisi State Medical University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and served as a clinical research physician and investigator at Robert-Debré Hospital in Paris. She has authored many peer-reviewed scientific articles, including publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet and Lancet Oncology.

