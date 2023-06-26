KENJI HALL NAMED GENERAL MANAGER FOR YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO

Hall will lead flagship property operations for San Manuel Entertainment Authority

HIGHLAND, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Entertainment Authority today named Kenji Hall the new General Manager at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, succeeding Peter Arceo, who was selected as Chief Gaming Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) in May.

Hall will lead the strategic execution and performance of daily gaming and hospitality operations and continue in his successful role as an inspiring leader of workplace culture at the award-winning resort and casino.

"Kenji's expertise in hotel, food and beverage, marketing and gaming operations make him ideally qualified for leading the next generation of service excellence at Yaamava'. He and his team will continue to drive our competitive positioning of Yaamava' as the top casino resort destination in California," said Peter Arceo, Chief Gaming Officer for the Tribe.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue the Yaamava' legacy as a best-in-class resort and casino. It is an honor to serve the Tribe in this capacity. The Tribe's mission, vision and values and our commitment to team members are the key elements in growing our market and delivering exceptional experiences for our valued guests," said Hall.

Hall joined San Manuel Casino in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer-Hospitality, where he led the complete renovation of the Tribe's Bear Springs Hotel in San Bernardino, California. Hall also brought revenue growth to San Manuel Casino with the opening of new and phenomenally successful food and beverage outlets. Later, Hall was named Chief Operating Officer-Casino, where he was responsible for leading the expansion of gaming operations and played an instrumental role in the rebranding and opening of Yaamava'.

Prior to San Manuel, Hall held management and executive leadership positions in Nevada, Louisiana, Indiana, and North Carolina with companies including Hilton Hotels, Boyd Gaming, and MGM Resorts International during his 30+ years in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Under Hall's leadership, Yaamava' has become the largest casino in the west with over 7,200 slots, 165 tables and five high-limit rooms. Yaamava' also recently earned Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for the Serrano Spa as well as Four-Star ratings for the resort and The Pines Modern Steakhouse. Hall is also responsible for inspiring a "team first" workplace culture that values excellence, resulting in Yaamava' receiving the Great Place to Work® certification two years in a row.

Hall holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star and Five-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, California, the casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including the IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel (PRNewswire)

