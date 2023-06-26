The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy

The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy

Broadband Breakfast hosts Tuesday summit after White House announcement

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden is set to announce more than $40 billion in funds to state broadband officers on Monday, granting dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law that is key to the administration's "Investing in America" agenda.

The Made in America Summit unites broadband infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing and the clean energy industry.

The funding announcement at the White House comes one day before Broadband Breakfast's Made in America Summit on Tuesday, June 27 on Capitol Hill.

The Made in America Summit, a public event for registered guests, will unite stakeholders around broadband infrastructure, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and an America clean energy industry.

The Biden administration's funding announcement under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will fund state broadband offices. Officials from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico will go from the White House to the Made in America Summit on Tuesday.

The session will be moderated by Drew Clark, CEO of Broadband Breakfast, who said: "The Made in America Summit is an effort to examine the connections between the three pillars of the administration's $2 trillion Made in America agenda: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the green energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act."

The full program is below. Registration is available for $249; press free of charge.

Individuals who purchase membership in the Broadband Breakfast Club ($99/month) may register for $49.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Samsung Executive Center, 700 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington

PANEL 1 - REACTING TO BROADBAND FUNDING ALLOCATIONS

Dr. Tamarah Holmes , Director of the Office of Broadband, Commonwealth of Virginia

Jade Piros de Carvalho , Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development

Kelly Schlegel , Director, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

PANEL 2 - SCALING UP THE SMART GRID

Lori Bird , U.S. Energy Program Director and Polsky Chair for Renewable Energy, World Resources Institute

Xan Fishman , Director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center

Quindi Franco , Assistant Director, Government Accountability Office

Robert Glicksman (moderator), Professor of Environmental Law, George Washington University Law School

PANEL 3 - DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING AND THE CHIPS RACE

Gene Irisari , Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung

Shawn Muma , Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute

Maryam Rofougaran , CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation

Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy

PANEL 4 - THE FUTURE OF BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS

Patrick Lozada , Director of Global Policy, Telecommunications Industry Association

Marrisa Mitrovich , Vice President of Public Policy, Fiber Broadband Association

Teralyn Whipple (moderator), Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

PANEL 5 - CREATING AN AMERICAN GREEN ENERGY INDUSTRY

Harrison Godfrey , Managing Director of Federal Affairs, Advanced Energy United

Chris Perrault , Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, Powerhouse

Dr. Ed Rightor , Information Technology and Clean Energy Consultant

Julian Spector (moderator), Senior Reporter, Canary Media

ABOUT:

Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage.

CONTACT:

drew@breakfast.media

View original content:

SOURCE BroadbandBreakfast.com