Office Evolution Experiencing an Increase in Demand in the Tri-State Area

Entrepreneurs and business professionals continue to seek flexible workspaces amidst new era of hybrid work

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for flexible workspaces amidst hybrid and remote work continues to grow and evolve throughout the nation, the New York tri-state area is no exception. Demand for flexible workspaces is on the rise, and Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The national coworking provider continues to address this need and help small businesses and entrepreneurs in this pricey commercial real estate market by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces close to home.

The brand has seen tremendous demand for rentable office space throughout the tri-state area. For the nearly 1 million people who commute to New York City from the suburbs, Office Evolution is providing them with an alternative, professional work environment that exponentially cuts down on their commute without sacrificing the quality of their work environment. With premium workspaces that offer staffed reception, flexible terms, virtual business addresses and premium amenities, Office Evolution offers a community for business professionals to thrive.

"Hackensack is a bedroom community to New York City, so we've seen firsthand the need for coworking space in the community," said Mark Dresdner, who has been the Owner of Office Evolution in Hackensack, NJ since 2016. "Many of our members used to commute to the city every day, and now they prefer a convenient coworking space close to home," he added. "Whether our members are attorneys or accountants with their own firms, or startup founders testing and developing ideas, our spaces provide a collaborative environment for professionals who need a flexible workspace."

Covering multiple regions within the tri-state area, Office Evolution has nine locations, which include:

Westport, Connecticut

Clark, New Jersey

Hackensack, New Jersey

Metro Park Iselin Woodbridge , New Jersey

Downton Somerville, New Jersey

Summit, New Jersey

Matawan, New Jersey

East Brunswick, New Jersey

Pearl River, New York

According to the New York Times, before the pandemic, office buildings drove a significant share of the city's economy and over 1.5 million employees worked out of New York City offices, often commuting into the city. Post-pandemic life has changed the face of office spaces, forcing many professionals to work from home without the convenience of meeting spaces and a quiet working environment. Office Evolution provides a solution that allows hybrid and remote workers with spaces to work outside of the home and meet with team members in conference rooms as needed, all without the inconvenience of commuting. With nearly 2,000 members at Office Evolution locations across the tri-state area, entrepreneurs and business professionals span a variety of different industries. From legal, accounting, and business consulting, to therapists, designers, and entrepreneurs, Office Evolution provides convenient coworking space that suits any tri-state professional's needs.

President of Office Evolution, Jason Anderson, has seen the demand for working spaces that serve the commuter community. "Now that more people are working from a variety of locations, having the option to work in a space that has the amenities of a downtown office but is closer to home is becoming more attractive to local entrepreneurs, especially as people navigate high gas prices and chronic traffic congestion," said Anderson.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of a nationwide network of coworking locations where they have access to 80 other Office Evolution locations in 26 states when traveling. Office Evolution – a Starpoint Brand™ company – is part of Coworks™, the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options in the world.

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities, visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com .

About Starpoint Brands

A family of trusted brands representing the very best in their industries, including retail, food & beverage and professional services, Starpoint Brands™ is the mark of quality for customers. It brings together a constellation of brands within United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), including Signarama®, Fully Promoted®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Venture X®, Office Evolution®, Network Lead Exchange™, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® and Graze Craze®. A brand under the Starpoint Brands division is one that business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers can be sure will provide the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com .

