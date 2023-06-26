Shoplazza to Unveil Groundbreaking eCommerce Tools at Collision Toronto 2023

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza , a world-class eCommerce SaaS platform, is thrilled to declare its participation in the globally revered tech conference, Collision Toronto 2023. The event is scheduled to be held at the Enercare Centre from June 26th to June 29th. Shoplazza plans to display its state-of-the-art services and unveil groundbreaking new products at Booth E208.

Collison Toronto, renowned for assembling leaders in tech and industry pioneers, shares common ground with Shoplazza's vision. This vision involves transforming the eCommerce landscape from a single platform, empowering businesses to propel their sales and growth, all while staying receptive to technological innovation, scalability, and further evolution in the eCommerce ecosystem.

During the summit, Shoplazza is set to roll out two significant enhancements to its product suite.

Our first key release from Shoplazza is a transformative ChatGPT content generation tool designed to elevate merchant efficiency and conversion rates. In response to the significant developments in the AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) trend, Shoplazza is keeping pace with changes by deploying this tool that rapidly produces high-quality, authentic content. It leverages advanced machine-learning algorithms to craft compelling narratives from provided product features and selling points, offers multilingual translation, localization optimization, and tonal adjustments for brand consistency. Moreover, it has the unique ability to optimize existing content, making it an invaluable asset for any eCommerce business looking to stay ahead in the dynamic landscape of AIGC.

The second release is the OnePage Theme, a distinct design tailored for markets where Cash on Delivery (COD) is prevalent. Spanning across various industries, this theme seamlessly merges the product description and checkout page, thus streamlining the customer journey from product browsing to order placement. Its intuitive design significantly enhances the customer experience and boosts the success rate of COD transactions, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Alyson Zhang, COO of Shoplazza, said, "At Shoplazza, our dedication lies in steering the future of eCommerce by developing solutions that augment both merchant capabilities and customer experiences. We are eager to present our latest AI-powered and user-centric innovations at Collision Toronto, demonstrating their potential to redefine efficiency and user experience in eCommerce."

At Shoplazza, we are committed to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners. As part of this commitment, we've created a comprehensive white paper titled "Unlock the Power of ChatGPT/AI for Your eCommerce Strategy". This guide dives deep into how AI, specifically language models like ChatGPT, can be leveraged to enhance your eCommerce strategy. It's our latest initiative to empower you with the knowledge and tools to succeed in this digital era. Download our free guide now and start transforming your business with AI.

For further information about Shoplazza's innovative solutions or to schedule a demo of these revolutionary new products, please visit Booth E208.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides an all-in-one eCommerce Platform for anyone to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants. Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.

CONTACT:

Mia Wang

Corporate brand director

Wangxizi@shoplazza.com

Alireza Naraghi

Public Relations Specialist

alirezanaraghi@shoplazza.com

