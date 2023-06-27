AUTO-VALVE, INC., LEADING AEROSPACE WATER AND FUEL VALVE MANUFACTURER, MANAGES QUOTING WORKFLOW WHILE IMPROVING PRODUCTIVITY AND WIN/LOSS ANALYSIS WITH THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS APP BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

AUTO-VALVE, INC., LEADING AEROSPACE WATER AND FUEL VALVE MANUFACTURER, MANAGES QUOTING WORKFLOW WHILE IMPROVING PRODUCTIVITY AND WIN/LOSS ANALYSIS WITH THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS APP BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

The quoting solution offers Auto-Valve, Inc. an all-in-one system that seamlessly integrates with their ERP System to effortlessly retrieve customer data, automate routing, and utilize tailored workflows.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and Auto-Valve, Inc. announced the intuitive and comprehensive GR8T Quote Express App, a seamless Sales Quoting solution that integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data through APIs, providing a smart and user-friendly experience.

Auto-Valve, Inc. now benefits from the streamlined quoting capabilities of Quote Express providing a centralized repository for efficient management and automation of quoting documents, communications, and processes. By eliminating the reliance on spreadsheets and external systems, the app offers customized solutions that cater to Auto-Valve's specific quoting workflows. These include features such as Opportunity Management, multi-level cost roll-ups, and Win/Loss through visual analysis empowering Auto-Valve to enhance their quoting efficiency and effectiveness.

"GR Technology's GR8T Quote Express App has helped Auto-Valve automate our quoting process and enhance the productivity of our team through the bidirectional communication between our dual systems of PLEX and the GR8T Quote Express App, while reducing manual errors and any duplication of data while adapting to our established workflow." said Tim Claude, President of Auto-Valve, Inc.

"We are glad to have a significant positive impact on Auto-Valve's operations." says Lorren Riggle, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at GR Technology, Inc. "By streamlining the quoting process, the GR8T Quote Express App ensures that accurate information is transmitted between systems, minimizing the risk of mistakes and increasing overall efficiency."

To learn more, visit the GR8T Platform webpage.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles (CA) with locations in Pittsburgh (PA) and India, is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com .

About Auto-Valve, Inc.

About Auto-Valve: AVI was founded by A.P. Barcus in 1948 to serve the aviation fluid systems industry. Since, the company has provided components for almost every U.S. aerospace manufacturer as well as many international companies. Originally founded to design and provide mechanical components, today AVI provides a complete line of components used in a wide range of aircraft fluid applications including motor and solenoid actuated valves. Learn more at www.autovalve.com .

Contact:

Michael Frey

(213) 688-1010

mfrey@grtechnologyinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE GR Technology Inc