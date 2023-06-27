The Caribbean is calling! Alaska Airlines adds new flights to the Bahamas

We'll fly nonstop to Nassau from two of our West Coast hubs starting this December along with all-new service between Las Vegas and both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your winter travel options just got a bit brighter! Alaska Airlines has added our first-ever flights to the Bahamas with nonstops from both Los Angeles and Seattle. We're also increasing our service to Mexico with new routes between Las Vegas and both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. All four new international routes begin flying in mid-December.

For a limited time, introductory fares for flights between Los Angeles and Nassau start at $169 one-way and flights between Seattle and Nassau start at $199 one-way. Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

There's a continuing strong demand by travelers who want to venture to leisure destinations – whether it's a short plane flight along the West Coast or heading to a distant international location. Many of our guests are already planning ahead and taking the time now to book vacations for early next year. Also, with more 737-9 aircraft entering our fleet, we have planes that offer a greater range for us to fly longer distances, such as Seattle to Nassau.

"We're excited to add a 'new dot' to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await."

New international service

Route Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Los Angeles-Nassau Dec. 15 April 9, 2024 4x weekly 737 Seattle-Nassau Dec. 15 April 9, 2024 3x weekly 737 Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas Dec. 15 April 10, 2024 4x weekly E175 Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta Dec. 14 April 9, 2024 4x weekly E175



Our new flights to the Bahamas are a first for us to the Caribbean nation. From two of our key West Coast hubs – Los Angeles and Seattle – we'll fly our guests nonstop to the popular vacation destination off the coast of South Florida. Our convenient morning departures from both Los Angeles and Seattle allow our guests to arrive in Nassau in the late afternoon.

"We are thrilled to share in the anticipation of Alaska Airlines' inaugural flight to the pristine shores of the Bahamas, opening a treasure trove of experiences for travellers," said Bahamas Prime Minister Hon. Philip E. Davis. "For those looking to escape to our enchanting white beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant culture, this new connection provides an effortless path. We can't wait to extend our warm Bahamian welcome to the visitors from afar, ushering in a new chapter of tourism and cultural exchange. We welcome and look forward to this new partnership."

Our new service to Nassau will become our 101st nonstop destination from our hometown airport in Seattle.

"SEA welcomes another dynamic, sunny winter destination – the first time Nassau has been served with nonstop service from Seattle," said Lance Lyttle, managing director at SEA Airport. "Alaska Airlines is providing that opportunity for fun and sun to go with destinations from Mexico to Hawaii – choices Seattle travelers will surely be happy to have!"

Las Vegas becomes a new Alaska gateway to two of Mexico's most popular destinations from the West Coast: Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. Both flights depart Las Vegas late in the morning for a midday arrival. Our new seasonal flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas, which also begins in mid-December, will offer an easy connection to Mexico for our guests along California's Central Coast.

Our flights on mainline aircraft and regional jets offer a three-class cabin. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. With our award-winning service, our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed inflight to your own devices. Our flights are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections.

