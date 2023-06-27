The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth to Deliver Timeless Luxury and Community to the City's Cultural District

Debuting September 2023, Crescent Real Estate brings luxury accommodations, local culinary experiences, and exceptional event spaces to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth – the Cultural District's first luxury property – debuting in late summer 2023, will welcome guests with its sense of community and invite them to discover all the neighborhood has to offer. The hotel is the newest project in Crescent Real Estate's platinum portfolio of properties. Inspired by Fort Worth's surrounding world-class museums and historic neighborhoods, The Crescent Hotel mirrors the unique history, diversity and character of the city.

Located at the crossroads of downtown, the world-renowned Cultural District and surrounding historic neighborhoods, The Crescent Hotel is an extension of these unique areas, serving as the new social center of Fort Worth. (PRNewswire)

"Rising at the cultural crossroads of a vibrant downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods, The Crescent Hotel will deliver a local experience," said owner, John Goff. "From thoughtful on-property programming and culinary experiences and partnerships with renowned local museums and attractions to a curated art program inspired by international as well as local artists, the hotel experience will serve as Fort Worth's living room – an extension of the inspired surrounding areas."

Conveniently located steps from Fort Worth's top destinations like The Modern Art Museum, Dickies Arena, and the Kimbell Art Museum, the hotel was designed at five stories by OZ Architecture to blend seamlessly into the noted Cultural District, with interiors designed by Rottet Studio. The authentic, natural materials used throughout the space – including a balanced marriage of stone, wood, metal, concrete, and locally sourced brick – are thoughtfully positioned to create a tangible sense of place from the moment guests arrive. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a clear view of the lush courtyard oasis and fill the lobby with natural light that lends to its striking ambiance.

The hotel will feature 200 masterfully crafted guestrooms including 12 luxury suites. Simple elegance and comfort are at the forefront of each room's design, from the rich marble accents to the refined décor. Guestrooms feature local artwork, mini bars, lounge seating and an ample workstation.

Guests and locals will enjoy dynamic dining experiences from morning to evening including upscale Mediterranean restaurant, Emelia's, partnering with Fort Worth's top purveyors and local farms, and an extended fine dining offering – Blue Room at Emelia's. The main dining room's refreshing ambiance and energy, brought to life by AvroKO Hospitality Group, serves as the inviting backdrop to relish in the light, bright flavors of each dish thoughtfully developed by the restaurant's talented Executive Chef, Preston Paine of Food Network's "Ciao House." The hotel's lobby bar, The Circle Bar, champions the Mediterranean mood and mindset by seamlessly transitioning from day to night. From morning espressos to afternoon aperitivos and a rich variety of cocktails, wines, and bites from Emelia's menu into the evening, The Circle Bar will be the welcoming social center of the hotel. Finally, The Crescent Hotel's exclusive rooftop bar will stun, with panoramic views of Fort Worth and craft cocktails curated by expert mixologists.

The Crescent Hotel will boast more than 14,000 square feet of special event space across 10 unique venues, featuring a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, each complete with state-of-the-art technology. "The hotel's 8,000-square-foot courtyard will serve as the heart of the community with a custom climate-controlled tent for year-round memorable events, weddings and celebrations, while The Grand Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling glass doors creates a space flooded with natural light and indoor-outdoor possibilities," said General Manager, Robert Rechtermann.

The Canyon Ranch Wellness Club, which will open Oct. 2023, will create a nurturing haven for a well-balanced lifestyle. Hotel guests will have access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and the renowned spa, which will feature 10 treatment rooms and a salon.

Reservations for The Crescent Hotel are now available for stays beginning September 2023. For more information and reservations, visit thecrescenthotelfortworth.com.

The Crescent Hotel is part of a larger mixed-use project – The Crescent, Fort Worth – which also includes a 170,000-square-foot Class AA office building and 167 luxury apartments. To learn more, visit www.thecrescentfw.com.

About The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth

About Crescent Real Estate, LLC

Today, Crescent Real Estate LLC is a real estate operating company and an SEC–registered investment advisory firm with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®.

About HEI Hotels & Resorts

HEI Hotels & Resorts, headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., is a leading hospitality investment and management company that owns or operates 100+ luxury, upper-upscale and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States. HEI's branding partners include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Choice and Wyndham. The company is renowned for its commitment to its associates under the culture of HEI Loves, its revenue management, profit contribution and empirically based real estate value creation, driven by a full complement of proprietary software tools to set and exceed targets on a fully integrated basis. HEI works hand-in-hand with institutional capital partners on existing assets under management as well as sponsored acquisition opportunities. The company has ample equity capital and strategically co-invests with its partners on many transactions. To learn more about HEI, please visit www.heihotels.com.

