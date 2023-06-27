Danalto Announces Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud

Positioning Intelligence Platform Danalto integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud to Provide Location Insights for Enterprise Operators

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, danalto Ltd., today announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

Danalto Ltd. announces product integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud. (PRNewswire)

Now, customers can embed danalto's Cardinal™ platform directly into their Autodesk® Build Insight or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards for seamless location tracking of project assets. With this integration, users will be able to locate items in real time, analyse location histories and patterns, and optimize operations accordingly to keep projects on schedule, on time, and on budget.

danalto helps organizations globally across sectors such as oil, gas, mining, construction, energy and beyond by enabling positioning intelligence in diverse and previously unserviceable environments, whether indoor or out. As a radio-agnostic platform, Cardinal ingests data from best-of-breed positioning technologies, meaning multiple radios can be used to provide location in a single data set, depending on the use case.

"Location data is a great untapped resource with the potential to drastically impact business operations across every industry for the better," states danalto CEO, David McDonald. "Utilizing best-of-breed radio capabilities with Cardinal has far expanded the reach of positioning intelligence and danalto is excited to bring this capability to the Autodesk platform."

"Constuction complexity continues to increase and keeping track of assets on a jobsite can be challenging," said James Cook, director, partner integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Embedding danalto's Cardinal within Autodesk Construction Cloud means asset tracking information can now live in the same interface where builders access the full range of their construction data."

Now, Cardinal™ can be embedded directly in Autodesk® Build Insight or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards. danalto has been picking up momentum in 2023 and is excited to have Autodesk as one of several new partnerships. To stay up to date with danalto's latest projects and funding activity, visit www.danalto.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Danalto

danalto is a SaaS company based in Dublin, Ireland which specializes in positioning intelligence. Working with best-of-breed radio technologies including LoRa 2.4 GHz, UWB, Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID and GNSS, danalto's FiLo™ Positioning Engine provides precise location data across a variety of use case environments, both indoor and out. danalto also enables seamless data management and control through the Cardinal™ front-end platform, helping customers to eliminate blind spots and optimize their business operations.

Autodesk, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

CONTACT: Mary Kathryn Midgett, marykathryn@danalto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140388/Danalto__Autodesk.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Danalto Limited