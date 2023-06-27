DentalPlans.com Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Guided Dental Plan Finder

Largest dental plan marketplace radically simplifies how consumers shop for dental coverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalPlans.com, the largest dental plan marketplace, and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, today announced the launch of its new guided online plan finder to provide dental plan recommendations to consumers in minutes. The online plan finder is the first of its kind and size. By leveraging user responses to a short questionnaire, the plan finder will intelligently and agnostically provide personalized plan recommendations. This includes dental savings plans and/or dental insurance plans that best fit the needs of individual consumers, ensuring more people can afford to take care of their oral health.

DentalPlans.com (PRNewswire)

DentalPlans.com, established in 1999, has provided affordable, quality dental care to more than one million customers for more than 20 years and is now helping to lead a paradigm shift within the direct-to-consumer dental plan space.

"Dental care is crucial for overall health, yet so many people delay dental care due to cost. Our guided plan finder is designed to help change that," said Jennifer Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer, DentalPlans.com. "We know that offering shoppers a convenient way to find a plan that truly fits their needs can help reduce costs, so more people can take care of their oral health. This has the potential to change not only how people shop for a dental plan, but how easy it is for Americans to maintain their dental and overall health."

DentalPlans.com offers more than 25 dental savings plans and dental insurance plans from trusted healthcare brands including Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Delta Dental, and more, which are accepted by 70% of all dentists nationwide.

DentalPlans.com's guided plan finder makes it simple for patients to choose the plan that is right for them. Dental savings plans, a trusted alternative to dental insurance that can save plan members an average of 50%* on most procedures, may be an ideal fit for some patients. Dental insurance can also reduce costs at the dentist, and there are a number of different options that may be recommended using the guided plan finder.

To learn more or try the guided plan finder, visit DentalPlans.com.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com is the largest dental plans marketplace, offering more than 25 dental savings plans and dental insurance plans from trusted healthcare brands. Founded in 1999, and with over a million smiles served, the company is revolutionizing the way people shop for dental plans, making dental care affordable, flexible, and worry-free. Their support team and tools make it easy for every consumer to find the best dental plan, at the best value.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, LLC, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, empowers dentists to focus on patient care, by ensuring practice success. The company offers the only all-in-one suite of market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Jarvis Analytics™, TechCentral™, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international brands, including Dentally, Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, axiUm, and LabNet, among others. With Henry Schein One's suite of software solutions, dental practices and DSOs optimize profitability, ensure market-leading security, drive scalability and enhance clinical care. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company's software is used by more than 100,000 dental locations in the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

*Discount Health Program consumer and provider surveys indicate average savings of 50%. Savings may vary by provider, location, and plan. Savings range from 10-60% off.

