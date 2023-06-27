The French National Rugby League Scores Big with Appian Process Automation

50% reduction in game-day hotline calls, 24% reduction in legal workload from management and compliance app delivered in less than five months.

PARIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that the French Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) is using the Appian Platform to optimize game-day and tournament organizational processes. Appian implementation partner Solypse delivered the new management and compliance application in less than five months, and it delivered a 50% reduction in fan hotline calls on game days and a 24% reduction in the LNR legal team's weekly workload.

"We chose the Appian Platform because of its ability to help us overcome our challenges on game days. Together with Solypse, we built an agile process automation application that includes a 360-degree view of our data, which helps us optimize the management and maintenance of organizing rugby matches," said Olivier Hommey, Software Development Manager at LNR .

The application, called ELLIS, is named after Rugby inventor William Webb Ellis. ELLIS supports 160 users and handles 450 matches annually, 60 competition stages, and more than 4,000 daily contact synchronizations. The new app brings significant improvements in process and data visibility, delivering a better user experience with customizable interfaces, mobile compatibility for form entry, time savings through workflow and task management, data integration with existing systems, and automatic PDF generation.

"It has been a privilege to partner with the National Rugby League to modernize processes and deliver end-to-end process automation with low-code speed on the Appian Platform," said Fabien Bouquignaud, CEO and Founder at Solypse . "We are proud to have delivered significant return on investment (ROI) in terms of quality of service for the user, robustness, availability, agility, and reliability."

In 2021, LNR and Solypse created the Zeta app in just one month. Zeta integrated various data from seasonal games, team management, game lifecycles, and team sheets on the Appian Platform. Its user interface also allows users to enter game data in a single click in real time, calculate scores and standings, and share game sheets anywhere.

Following the success of the first project, LNR decided to leverage Appian to manage the two biggest rugby competitions in France, the TOP 14 and PRO D2. The LNR also wanted to improve organizational processes for the three professional leagues to provide LNR's many stakeholders with a high-quality service that includes an enterprise cloud solution, high data security and certification, and features that a small team could easily update and maintain.

"We are honored to provide the technology platform that fulfills LNR's vision for a regulatory compliance solution that addresses their business challenges," said Frederic Godde, Regional Vice President at Appian France. "This project shows the power of end–to-end process automation to simplify the management of numerous and complex compliance workflows to gain business value. The teams achieved excellence through partnership and high performance, just like in rugby."

Appian France recently won the Grand Prix du Jury DIMS 2023 from the IMA (Innovation Makers Alliance) for outstanding achievement in excellence and performance of technological and/or digital innovation projects for the business.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . (Nasdaq: APPN)

