Game-changing Generational Trends and Shifts in Tech Lead to the Era of Immersive Sports

Deloitte's inaugural survey "2023 Sports fan insights: The beginning of the immersive sports era" shows there is a strong foundation of dedicated fans willing to invest time and money into their fandom

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Younger fans may be shifting the ideal sports experience at home -- 71 percent of fans say that live sporting events are their favorite type of sports content. (PRNewswire)

Key takeaways

Younger fans are shifting what the ideal sports viewing experience at home means: While 71% of all fans say their favorite type of sports content to watch is live events, this number drops to 58% for Gen Zs and millennials .

While watching sports at home, 77% of all fans say they have participated in at least one sports-related activity concurrently , whether looking up player statistics, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game, or watching other games on a separate device.

More than 90% of Gen Z fans use social media to consume sports content , including game clips and highlights, live events, athlete interviews, and posts from athletes.

Fans are increasingly integrating betting into their fan behaviors, with approximately 50% of Gen Z and millennials over the age of 21 desiring the option to bet on different aspects of the game in real-time on their mobile device while attending live sporting events.

Why this matters

Deloitte's inaugural survey titled "2023 Sports fan insights: The beginning of the immersive sports era," provides groundbreaking insights into the shifting landscape of sports consumption and fan behaviors. As the sports industry recognizes generational and technological shifts, the survey delves into the changing behaviors and preferences of sports fans, offering a glimpse into the future. The survey of approximately 3,000 U.S. individuals identifies distinctive behaviors and trends by examining the ways in which fans consume live professional sporting events, both at home and in person.

Key quote

"As we navigate a rapidly evolving digital media landscape, Deloitte's survey reveals key shifts in sports consumption. The rise of streaming services, coupled with changing generational behaviors, necessitates a change in how the industry views engagement. Gen Z, in particular, seeks immersive, social experiences both at home and at live events, with a noticeable trend towards multiple devices and platforms. Simultaneously, the integration of sports betting and digital assets like NFTs challenges us to redefine fan engagement. The future of sports will increasingly rely on weaving a seamless tapestry of live, digital, and interactive experiences that resonate across all generations."

— Jana Arbanas, vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader

Gen Z fans crave a social sports experience

Social interaction plays a crucial role in the sports experience for Gen Z fans. The survey shows that 61% of the time, Gen Z fans are watching live sporting events from home with others. Furthermore, 38% of Gen Z fans said having friends to watch sports with at home would make them more likely to do so. In terms of attending live events in person, 25% of Gen Z fans cited experiencing events with friends or family as the most enjoyable aspect, underscoring the significance of social connections both in-person and online.

Over 90% of Gen Z sports fans use social media to consume sports content, with their favorite content being game clips and highlights, live events, behind-the-scenes interviews and videos, as well as athletes' posts.

When attending a live sporting event in person, 43% of Gen Z fans use their mobile device to post to social media during the game.

A majority of Gen Z fans follow an athlete online, with 46% of Gen Z fans watching a live sporting event from home as a result of following that athlete online, and another 33% attending a live sporting event in person.

Key quote

"The sports industry is undergoing transformative changes and Deloitte's first survey on this topic highlights the passion and resilience of sports fans of all ages. The concept of immersive sports showcases the personalized experiences available to fans and how they engage with their favorite teams. Deloitte looked at everything from social interaction during games and SVOD habits to sports betting and NFTs to find out what matters most to fans and how organizations can navigate this dynamic environment and create new opportunities for fan engagement."

— Kat Harwood, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, U.S. sports practice

Fans are crafting their own perfect experience at home in different ways

Fans are redefining their sports consumption habits at home by assembling a mix of engagement channels with a noticeable shift among younger generations. The survey explored fans' favorite types of sports content and found that while 71% of fans overall preferred live sporting events, a smaller share (58%) of Gen Z and millennial fans shared the same preference. This indicates a wider range of sports content competing for the attention of these younger fans, such as social media videos.

While 74% of the time, fans who watch sporting events from home rely on TVs to watch sports at home, this share drops to around 60% for Gen Z and millennial fans, indicating that younger fans are watching on a range of devices.

Many fans are multi-tasking while watching live sports at home, with 77% doing a sports-related activity such as looking up player or team stats, using social media, playing fantasy sports, betting on the game or watching other games on a separate device.

Immersive and social elements may appeal to some younger fans and drive more engagement, but the game comes first, with 46% of fans saying they're more likely to watch a live sporting event from home if they're a big fan of an athlete or the team participating, and 45% saying they're more likely to watch from home if the event is important or meaningful.

Key quote

"Whether a fan is watching at home, in person, or on the go the actual sporting event is going to be mediated, personalized, and shared through a variety of digital channels for a customized experience that meets the needs of each individual fan. That's immersive sports. Two or three different fans could be watching the same sporting event, but they will have their own personalized sports reality. One might be more interested in stats and analytics. Another might prefer to bet on sports, so they can do it from their laptop or mobile device while they watch the game on another screen. A third person might be co-watching the game with friends from all over the world and playing a prediction game with them."

— Pete Giorgio, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, global and U.S. sports practice leader

Bettors invest more in their fandom; non-bettors are more wary

The survey also examines the integration of sports betting into the fan experience. In general, sports bettors tend to be more active fans. Among those surveyed, bettors are more likely to have attended a game in person, bought sports merchandise, paid for a streaming video service to watch sports, bought season tickets, or participated in a fantasy sports league over the past 12 months.

Among all sports fans (over the age of 21), 22% reported betting on professional sporting events in the last 12 months, with the percentage increasing to 30% for Gen Z and millennials. Of all bettors, 35% place bets at least weekly.

Sports bettors are more engaged than non-bettors, with 61% of bettors having attended a live sporting event in person in the past 12 months, compared to 44% of non-bettors.

There are concerns and differing opinions among bettors and non-bettors about the future impacts of betting :

Fans want SVOD features that enhance, but don't overshadow, the game

Streaming is becoming an increasingly popular way to consume live sports. While traditional channels such as broadcast, satellite and cable still dominate, streaming has emerged as a formidable force. The survey reveals that 30% of all fans (and 46% of millennial fans) have subscribed to subscription video on demand (SVOD) services specifically for watching sports in the past 12 months. When watching sports, fans say that 22% of the time they are watching on a streaming video service, compared to around 60% of the time when their sports viewing occurs on cable or broadcast television.

Streaming services have the potential to surpass the experience of watching sports on cable or broadcast TV, with 64% of Gen Z, 71% of millennial, and 52% of Gen X fans saying that they have a better viewing experience when watching a specific sporting event on a specific streaming provider than on cable or broadcast television.

Some fans want new features from their SVOD services, such as real-time statistics and analytics, different camera angles, or watching the game from an athlete's POV .

There are frustrations with streaming sports and a desire for a less fragmented, simpler experience, with 70% of Gen Z and 80% of millennial fans saying they'd be willing to pay extra for a streaming service that had all the sports they want to watch in one place.

Fans prefer digital assets with real world benefits

The realm of digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fan tokens, have garnered attention in the sports industry. The survey indicates that familiarity with digital assets is moderate, particularly among younger generations, with Gen Zs and millennials being more aware of both NFTs and fan tokens in sports. However, the actual adoption of digital assets remains low. The survey highlights market confusion and a lack of consensus among fans regarding the perceived purpose of digital assets.

Only 7% of Gen Z and millennial sports fans have purchased or received a team fan token — and 8% have purchased or received a sports or athlete related NFT — in the past 12 months.

Fans are unclear of the purpose of digital assets, like sports related NFTs : 30% of millennial fans who are familiar with NFTs in sports say they are a fad, 36% say they're an investment, 25% say they are something fun to express fandom .

Yet, if accompanied with the right benefits, more fans might be willing to purchase fan tokens. Around 60% of fans would be willing to purchase a fan token if it offered them a chance at free premium seats at a live sporting event or free exclusive merchandise.

About this survey

The 2023 Sports Fan Insights survey was fielded by an independent research firm in March 2023 among 3,004 U.S. sports fans, ages 14 and older. For additional details on the findings, visit here. Connect with us on Twitter: @DeloitteTMT, @kwestcott911, @Jeff_Loucks; or on LinkedIn: @KevinWestcott, @JanaArbanas; #sportsfaninsights, #tmttrends.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

The survey found that many fans watching sports on a streaming service offers a better experience than watching on cable or broadcast TV. (PRNewswire)

Deloitte’s inaugural survey “2023 Sports fan insights: The beginning of the immersive sports era” shows there is a strong foundation of dedicated fans willing to invest time and money into their fandom. (PRNewswire)

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte