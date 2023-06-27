INB, N.A. Celebrates New Office in Miami

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INB, N.A. announces the grand opening of a commercial loan production office in Miami to better service its South Florida market.

The new office is located at 1395 Brickell Ave., Suite 1080, in Miami and will provide INB's South Florida team with a convenient location to provide the unparalleled customer service INB is known for. A grand opening reception was held on Tuesday, June 27 for a ribbon cutting.

INB's South Florida Market President Gabriella Cioli says, "South Florida's growth and prosperity in recent years has exceeded all expectations, and our South Florida headquarters is our stake in the ground to fuel opportunity for more businesses in the South Florida community. Not only are we growing our INB team but we are also building our presence by providing growth capital, which has a direct impact on strengthening the local economy."

INB entered the Florida market in September 2022 and has since generated hundreds of millions in loans to Florida customers, thanks to strategic partnerships and the expertise of well-known banking professionals who have joined INB's team.

INB's Florida team is able to provide easy, efficient solutions to business clients, helping them gain access to the technology they want from larger banks without sacrificing the strong relationships they value with experienced, dedicated lenders.

"In the age of consolidations and mergers, the client relationship gets lost. When we had the opportunity to get to know Gaby and her team in Miami, we knew it was a great partnership," says INB CEO and President Sarah Phalen. "Together we have been able to build many great relationships. This is a long-term commitment to South Florida, and we are so pleased with the warm welcome we have received."

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank that recently began providing commercial banking products in Florida. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers commercial banking services in Illinois, Missouri and Florida.

