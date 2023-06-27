Lovell and Freespira Increase Access to FDA-Cleared, Drug-Free PTSD Treatment for Veterans and Military Personnel

Freespira's at-home medical device shown to reduce or lead to remission of symptoms associated with panic disorder and PTSD in 28 days, now available to federal healthcare providers

KIRKLAND, Wash. and PENSACOLA, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lovell® Government Services announced a partnership with Freespira , Inc., developer of the leading FDA-cleared medical device for the adjunctive treatment of panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, to significantly increase treatment access for Veterans struggling with these conditions. Lovell Government Services will serve as Freespira's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, opening up access for Federal healthcare providers to Freespira's drug-free, FDA-cleared treatment demonstrated to reduce symptoms in 28 days.

Starting today, government contract organizations and federal healthcare systems including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS), can provide Freespira's at-home treatment to Veterans and military personnel and others covered by Federal health plans. Government customers can now find Freespira's treatment on the Federal Government's Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Including Freespira's PTSD treatment on contract vehicles through Lovell streamlines the acquisition process and assists government agencies in meeting their SDVOSB procurement goals.

"Freespira's groundbreaking treatment has shown remarkable results in helping those struggling with panic disorder and PTSD, especially when traditional approaches alone aren't enough. We are thrilled that through our partnership, we can now make this life-changing treatment more accessible to Veterans and military personnel who bravely serve our country," said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.

Unlike medication or talk therapy, Freespira teaches patients to regulate their breathing patterns, addressing the underlying physiological causes of panic and PTSD symptoms: breathing dysfunction associated with hypersensitivity to CO2. In just 28 days, using the proprietary sensor and dedicated tablet, Freespira trains patients to better manage stress and anxiety, helping them to live a life free from panic attacks and PTSD symptoms.

"By partnering with Lovell Government Services, we are expanding our commitment to provide hope and healing to Veterans and military personnel who have been coping with panic disorder and PTSD," said Joe Perekupka, CEO of Freespira. "Our shared commitment to improving mental health outcomes drives us to ensure that our innovative treatment is accessible to those who have made immense sacrifices for our nation."

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

Freespira, Inc. is a leading innovator in mental health treatment and the developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Recognized as one of the top 10 most innovative medical devices by Fast Company, Freespira's at-home treatment addresses the underlying physiological cause of panic attacks and PTSD symptoms in just 28 days.

