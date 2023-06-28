gigaroo Raises $2.5M in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize GenZ Financial Stability

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- gigaroo, an innovative startup dedicated to empowering GenZ individuals with financial stability, announced today that it has successfully raised $2.5M in pre-seed funding. Since its app launch in early January, the company has garnered a substantial user base of thousands of GenZ individuals and is working with dozens of service industry customers.

Adir Oren, Co-founder & CEO of gigaroo, expressed the company's commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by GenZ's in today's evolving economic landscape. "At gigaroo, we are devoted to equipping GenZ with the tools, resources, and opportunities needed to thrive financially," stated Oren. "Our AI-powered app serves as a bridge, connecting GenZ with flexible service industry job options that are aligned with their lifestyle. By providing next-day payments, we enable them to access their earnings promptly and plan for both short-term obligations and long-term goals."

Looking towards the future, gigaroo has ambitious expansion plans. Oren outlined, "We aim to scale our operations in Austin, Dallas, Miami, Boston, and beyond. Additionally, we plan to establish partnerships with the restaurant's point of sale and management systems, helping businesses fill their open positions and help them retain their employees. This approach creates a win-win scenario, as GenZ individuals gain the flexible financial stability they seek while businesses reduce turnover, increase profit, and recover and average of over 200K of their annual lost revenue."

gigaroo, founded in 2022 by Adir Oren and Yair Almagor, renowned Israeli entrepreneurs, is headquartered in Austin, TX, with its research and development center located in Israel. The company plan to raise its seed round in the coming months.

