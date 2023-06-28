GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer Premieres Season 6 on Public Television

New episodes of the award-winning global affairs program will focus on the impact of AI, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the 2024 U.S. election

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer opens its sixth season at a time of enormous challenge for the United States and the world. As the war in Ukraine continues to disrupt economies and geopolitical stability, rapidly emerging AI technologies threaten to widen equality gaps, and the U.S. faces a deeply polarized start to the 2024 presidential election cycle, host Ian Bremmer offers insightful and provocative conversations with the leaders in politics, civic and private industry shaping our times. Season 6 of the award-winning weekly global affairs series launches nationwide on public television beginning Friday, June 30 (check local listings) .

Bremmer's first guest of the season is Russian political scientist and military intelligence expert Dmitri Trenin, who joins for an in-depth discussion about Russia's increasingly isolated place in the West. Subsequent episodes will feature a look at India's rising geopolitical power with acclaimed journalist Barkha Dutt, an examination of global antisemitism with Israeli activist and actress Noa Tishby; a dive into America's biggest national security risks with former U.S. Congresswoman Jane Harman; and a discussion about mistrust and disinformation ahead of the 2024 campaign with media experts Brian Stelter and Nicole Hemmer.

In the New York metro area, GZERO WORLD airs on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on THIRTEEN, Saturdays at 6 p.m. on WLIW21, Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. on NJ PBS and is available to stream at thirteen.org/gzeroworld .

This season's themes and topics include the explosive growth and uncertain future of AI, energy transition and climate change, widening global equality and ongoing economic impacts of inflation. All of these converging crises are set against a backdrop of growing culture wars in the U.S. and threats to democracy around the world.

GZERO WORLD also features "Puppet Regime," a satirical series that uses puppetry to parody world leaders from Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to tech titans like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Already an award-winning program, this year GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer earned three additional Telly Awards for political coverage and commentary. Two were for the episodes "The Autocrats Curse" and "Putin's Europe Problem," which focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The show also won its first gold Telly in the Craft/Use of Comedy category for the Puppet Regime skit "Really Bad People Song" which originally aired on the broadcast. Last season, GZERO WORLD hosted news-making interviews with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, U.S. Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, and many others.

GZERO WORLD's host, Ian Bremmer, is the president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, as well as GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs. He also serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for TIME magazine. Bremmer teaches political risk at Columbia University, and is the author of 11 books, the most recent being "The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats—and Our Response—Will Change the World."

GZERO WORLD is executive produced by Tony Maciulis and Ian Bremmer for GZERO Media. Alex Gibson and Nolan Ticer are senior producers; Molly Rubin is a producer. Alexander Kliment is director, writer and performer for the "Puppet Regime" feature. Steve Michel, Andrew Ross Rowe and Miguel Saenz-Flores are editors, and Cindy Shan is production assistant. The series is presented by The WNET Group. Neal Shapiro and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge for The WNET Group. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The lead sponsor of GZERO World is Prologis. Additional funding is provided by Cox Enterprises, Jerre & Mary Joy Stead, Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation, James and Merryl Tisch and Margot and Tom Pritzker.

