Securitas North America recognizes 2022 Security Officers of the Year

Security officers demonstrate Securitas' core values and purpose.

Security Officer Nicholas Lachance was instrumental in helping to reunite a young runaway with his parents.

Security Officer Theodore Vaughn's rapid response helped save the life of a person trapped in a burning vehicle.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Securitas North America gives two awards to security officers who have provided excellent service in the course of their duties—one for heroism and one for outstanding performance. The recipients are selected based on nominations received from colleagues and managers across North America. In addition to a financial award and other recognition, the two officers are featured in Excellence in Service, a magazine published for Securitas security officers, in acknowledgement of being selected as Security Officers of the Year.

Officers Lachance and Vaughn demonstrate a strong commitment to Securitas' core values.

Nicholas "Nikko" Lachance was named the 2022 Securitas Security Officer of the Year for Performance which is given to a security officer who distinguishes themselves through outstanding performance of their daily duties, going above and beyond what is asked or expected. He received the award in appreciation of his dedication to providing a safe and secure environment at a northeastern private school. During one of his routine night patrols of the campus perimeter, Officer Lachance noticed a young child who was not dressed appropriately for the freezing temperatures. Upon speaking with the child, Officer Lachance learned that the child had runaway. He contacted authorities and shepherded the child to the safety of the security office on campus until law enforcement arrived and reunited the child with his parents who had reported him missing.

In addition to recognizing performance, Securitas also acknowledges a security officer who goes above and beyond to protect people or property. The award for 2022 Security Officer of the Year for Heroism was presented to Theodore "Theo" Vaughn is known for providing client-focused service at the shopping center where he works. He was swift to act when he saw a vehicle on fire with a person passed out inside. After calling emergency services he helped the victim from the car and kept the shopping center's patrons safely away from the scene until help could arrive. Officer Vaughn played a pivotal role in saving a life and helping to prevent injury to the many nearby shoppers.

Like so many of their fellow officers at posts across the country, Officers Lachance and Vaughn demonstrate a strong commitment to Securitas' core values of Integrity, Vigilance and Helpfulness. Their actions show their drive and dedication to helping to make the world safer for their communities. They are role models who have earned the respect and admiration of those whose lives they touch. Colleagues, clients, and members of the community have expressed their appreciation. Securitas USA senior leadership extended their personal congratulations and appreciation when presenting the officers their awards.

"Officers Lachance and Vaughn both made a tremendous impact and made bad situations better," said Securitas North America Division President and CEO Greg Anderson, acknowledging the officers' contributions. "We're proud of the work they and their fellow security officers do day in and day out. They are examples of who we are as a company and the level of service our clients can expect. We appreciate their outstanding contributions, their professionalism and their willingness to exceed expectations. These exceptional officers represent some of the best of the almost 80,000 Securitas officers in North America, and I'm proud to recognize them and their actions."

Read more about these officers and their outstanding performance at https://www.securitasinc.com/careers/security-in-action/officer-of-the-year/.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 countries and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 358,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and fulfill our purpose to "Help make your world a safer place."

