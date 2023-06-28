WiMi Hologram Cloud Built An Ultra-thin Panel Holographic Display System

BEIJING, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of an ultra-thin interactive panel holographic display system based on the steering backlight unit (S-BLU) and the holographic video processor. It is planned for commercial display, which will completely change the application landscape of holographic displays.

Currently, conventional holographic display technology with narrow viewing angles, bulky optical components, and a lack of dedicated hologram computing units leads to the low processing capability of holograms. WiMi proposes an interactive ultra-thin panel holographic display system using an S-BLU and a holographic digital image processor to solve the above problems. WiMi's S-BLU greatly expands the viewing angle, and its diffractive waveguide architecture enables a slim display profile. The holographic video processor computes high-quality holograms in real-time on a single chip.

The holographic display system, which includes the S-BLU, consists of a coherent BLU and a beam deflector (BD). It increases the SBP (Spatial Bandwidth Product) multiple times using S-BLU. All optical components are designed and manufactured with ultra-thin structures. The 8K UHD hologram is achieved by dedicated holographic digital image processing through a single-chip FPGA processor. Its optical architecture consists of a beam deflector, a coherent backlight unit, a geometric phase lens, and a spatial light modulator. The principle is a coherent backlight unit configuration using waveguides: the first waveguide for the red and green light and the second waveguide for blue light are stacked together to improve the overall efficiency.

The system updates the 3D image based on the position of the viewer's eyes as detected by the eye-tracking sensors. A graphics rendering or 3D holographic camera generates a corresponding 3D holographic digital image. Based on the image on the retinal plane, the holographic digital image processor calculates the light field distribution on the eye lens plane. Then, based on the light field distribution on the eye lens, the holographic pattern of the optimal SLM is calculated to generate high-quality holographic images for the application scenario and match the optimal viewing angle.

WiMi's ultra-thin panel holographic display system uses its proprietary technology to create a more immersive and realistic holographic experience. Due to its thinness and ultra-high definition display will likely revolutionize the holographic display application scenario. The system can be commercialized for multiple market segments, including:

Advertising and promotion: Ultra-thin panel holographic display systems can be used to create eye-catching advertising and promotional displays. Compared with traditional 2D displays, it can attract more eyeballs and has a thin and light feature with a more flexible application space.

Entertainment: Holographic displays can be used to enhance immersive experiences in movies, games, and other entertainment applications.

Education and Training: Ultra-thin holographic display panels can be used to create interactive and engaging learning experiences such as simulations and virtual reality training, trials, hands-on training, and more.

Retail and Sales: Holographic displays can be used to display products, create a unique in-store experience and attract customers.

Medical and scientific visualization: Holographic displays can be used to visualize complex medical and scientific data, such as 3D holograms of molecular structures and organs, with more intuitive interactions.

This proprietary WiMi technology will change how people think about holographic displays. The ultra-thin holographic display system will be a game changer in the market, opening up new possibilities for businesses and consumers. WiMi has plans to begin rolling out the new display system to select customers and make it more available soon.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

