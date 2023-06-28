YouAi Announces No-Code AI Creation Platform MindStudio

Company Behind Creator Economy Platform Koji Introduces New Platform To Democratize Creation And Distribution Of AIs

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAi, the venture-backed artificial intelligence platform from the company behind creator economy heavyweight Koji and augmented reality creation tool Metaverse Studio, today announced the launch of MindStudio, its revolutionary no-code AI creation platform.

MindStudio is a powerful new tool that makes it possible for anyone to build and launch AI apps and businesses without needing any specialized knowledge in programming or machine learning.

"Artificial intelligence represents one of the most profound and powerful advancements in the history of computing. MindStudio democratizes access to these new tools and gives everyone a chance to participate in defining the next generation of human-computer interaction," said Dmitry Shapiro, YouAi CEO.

YouAi's larger mission is to index and digitize the human mind, using that data to ultimately personalize the way we interact with artificial intelligences. With MindStudio, AI creators can use this data in order to create the most advanced and personalized AIs in the world.

"AIs created with MindStudio leverage YouAi users' personal training data in order to contextualize their interactions with those users. For example, a MindStudio AI that generates Tweets about a given topic will personalize its output to match the unique style, voice, and tone of the user. With YouAi and MindStudio, AI does not replace human creativity. Instead, we are building a future where humans create and train their own AIs, working together to unlock the next level of expression, inspiration, and productivity," said Sean Thielen, YouAi CTO.

MindStudio is model-agnostic and today supports the latest large language models from OpenAi and Anthropic, with more coming soon. MindStudio is free to use and can be found at https://MindStudio.ai . AIs created with MindStudio can be published to YouAi for free, or creators can charge for their use. AIs can be found at https://YouAi.ai .

YouAi is a platform for indexing and digitizing the human mind. It was launched in April 2023 by Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen as part of GoMeta, Inc., the startup behind Koji and Metaverse Studio .

GoMeta, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has raised $36 million in venture capital from prominent venture capitalists and angel investors.

