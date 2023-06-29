Puratos Announces First Dedicated Bakery Glaze Plant in the USA

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos US, a global leader in innovative bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients, announced today groundbreaking plans to open the first dedicated bakery glaze plant in the United States by 2025.

With the incorporation of the new bakery glaze plant, Puratos will further fortify capacity on its landmark product, Sunset Glaze, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and easy cleaning. (PRNewswire)

Puratos' investment addresses demand for sustainable supply of egg wash alternatives in world's largest bakery market

The new plant will be built in the heart of the company's main US campus in Pennsauken, New Jersey, adding a local presence to the company's extensive global glaze network with well-established sites in Mexico, Belgium, and Italy. This prime location will further strengthen Puratos' operational capabilities and serve as a regional hub to support customers. As the only major bakery glaze manufacturer wholly dedicated to the bakery category, this investment underscores Puratos' commitment to deliver exceptional service and reliable supply, while supporting the company's sustainability initiatives.

"The strategic decision to establish a new glaze production site in the United States is in line with Puratos' strategy to be close to our customers and help them be successful with their businesses," said Andrew Brimacombe, President of Puratos USA. "This investment addresses a clear and growing market need for local, sustainable supply of egg wash alternatives in the world's largest bakery market."

With the incorporation of the facility, Puratos will further fortify capacity on its landmark product, Sunset Glaze, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and easy cleaning. The state-of-the-art line will run packaging formats to support a range of needs, from 10L and 20L bag-in-box options to large-scale industrial packaging. The facility will also embed sustainability throughout, with a 100% solar roof, LED lighting and on-site electrical charging for vehicles.

Puratos' Northeast distribution center, previously housed in this location, will relocate to a newly purchased 194,000 sq ft building just down the road at 9130 Griffith Morgan Lane in Pennsauken, NJ, expanding the company's East Coast base of operations. Coming on the heels of the company's recent announcement of a new manufacturing line and distribution facility in California, Puratos is looking forward to a new chapter of growth in the region.

"We're excited about the opportunities this expansion brings," said Brimacombe. "As demand for glazed items continues to grow, the investment will further strengthen our ability to support customers across the U.S. with new levels of bakery innovation."

For more information about Puratos and its range of bakery, patisserie, and chocolate solutions, please visit www.puratos.com.

About Puratos:

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

