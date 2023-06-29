Vantage Travel Services, Inc. Signs Agreement to Sell Business Operations to United Travel Pte. Ltd.

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Travel Services, Inc. ("Vantage") today announced that United Travel Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Nordic Hamburg and Heritage Expeditions, has agreed to acquire Vantage's assets and provide customers with future opportunities for the travel experiences and the luxury service that they have come to expect.

The proposed acquisition is being facilitated by a Chapter 11 filing today in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts by Vantage. Vantage has sought customary relief from the court to preserve the status quo pending completion of the sale. Vantage has sought approval to complete the sale promptly, subject to any higher and better offers that may be submitted through the court supervised sale process.

Argus Management is serving as financial advisor and Casner & Edwards LLP as legal advisor to Vantage.

Information on the Chapter 11 process can be accessed at https://cases.stretto.com/Vantage.

