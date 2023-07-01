AMA issues CPT III code for icometrix' AI-related brain MRI quantification software

This first CPT III code for AI-supported brain MRI reading brings icometrix to the standard of care

BOSTON and LEUVEN, Belgium , July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code for icometrix' FDA-cleared, AI-related brain MRI quantification software, thereby creating a path to reimbursement.

The American Medical Association (AMA) has granted icometrix a new CPT Category III code for our quantitative brain MRI analysis software. (PRNewswire)

icometrix is the world-leading brain imaging AI company, providing clinically relevant metrics for cerebral MRI scans. The quantitative analysis AI insights assist clinicians to diagnose, monitor, and assess treatment response for brain disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, etc.

In the US, Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans use CPT codes to identify healthcare procedures and services. Once in effect, hospitals and imaging centers can use the new CPT codes to submit claims for icometrix' AI-based analysis of brain MRI scans.

"Precision medicine is vital for improving treatment of neurological conditions, and especially for multiple sclerosis", says Tim Coetzee, Chief Advocacy, Services & Science Officer at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "This recognition creates a path for icometrix' innovative technology to be integrated into the management of multiple sclerosis and takes us one step closer to a future where precision medicine guides treatment decisions", he continues.

"Precision and personalized medicine are indeed becoming the standard of care quickly in neurology", agrees Dr. Joseph Fritz, CEO of Dent Neurological Institute and co-founder of NeuroNetPRO. "As brain MRI scans are a crucial part of the diagnosis and monitoring in neurology, the quantitative analysis of the icometrix' AI-software together with the radiological reading are needed for a data-driven clinical decision-making in neurology."

"Shifting demographics and aging populations are key drivers increasing the demand for brain MRI procedures, and for developing and measuring biomarkers to assess and manage the growing burden of neurologic diseases", adds Dr. John Jordan, chair of the American College of Radiology Commission on Neuroradiology, and chair of the Standards and Guidelines Committee of the American Society of Neuroradiology. "Neuroimaging can be a tedious and extremely challenging task for radiologists, particularly as clinical burdens and disease complexity continue to increase. With rapidly evolving technology and new treatments on the horizon for high impact diseases such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, we only expect the need for quantitative imaging and assessment of brain MRI scans to increase rapidly".

"This is a major milestone for icometrix, for the radiology and neurology communities, and most of all for patients living with neurological conditions", says Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "To date, only three other companies, in the field of heart disease, lung cancer, and liver disease, have successfully obtained a CPT III code in radiology AI. As this is the first CPT code for quantitative brain MRI analysis, we are thrilled about the impact this code will have on the care and management of patients with brain disorders", concludes Dirk Smeets, Chief Technology Officer at icometrix.

