Autel Energy Powers up the Green Bus Summit

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy will exhibit its multi-offering, turnkey EV fleet charging solutions at the School Transportation News (STN) Expo on July 14-19, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Celebrating its 30th year, STN gathers transportation professionals nationwide to showcase the latest trends in school transportation training, products, and services.

Autel has designed a family of charging solutions that we know can take this industry where it wants to go.

Autel is especially proud to sponsor this year's Green Bus Summit for school districts, contractors, and green energy professionals. Attendees will hear from green experts, government officials, public utilities, and manufacturers on the latest technologies and trends that can result in fuel savings, emissions reductions, and lower ownership costs.

"The benefits of transitioning the nation's largest public transportation fleet, the school bus fleet, from mostly diesel-fueled to electricity-powered, cannot be overstated. Reducing emissions exposure to our children is reason enough for the change. Add in the vehicle-to-grid electricity management potential, and we're transforming the nation's approach to energy. Autel has designed a family of charging solutions that we know can take this industry where it wants to go," said Autel CEO Chloe Hung.

Autel will host a conference presentation on Sunday, July 16, 2023, featuring Craig Berndt of Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. Topics include charging infrastructure and management, vehicle selection, route evaluation and real-time vehicle data.

Autel Energy offers a wide selection of products to satisfy any charging requirement, ranging from AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers to bi-directional DC vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3), and digital energy management tools like ChargeCloud, the only comprehensive charging cloud solution available. These solutions are designed to guarantee dependability, quality, and improved EV experiences while supporting grid stability and pushing the boundaries of EV mobility.

