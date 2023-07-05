hrtech and TurboHire partner to launch an HR Guide to help HR professionals understand the need for talent and skill-based hiring

Unveiling the Future of Recruitment: Talent-led Hiring

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hrtech, the Singapore-headquartered HR Technology Analyst firm, today announced the collaboration with TurboHire for the launch of an HR Guide titled "Talent-led Hiring." This comprehensive Guide talks about the need for transforming traditional hiring practices and adapting to talent-focused hiring.

Traditionally, educational qualifications and work experience are considered to be critical factors in determining job success. However, limiting the hiring scope to the jobs and tasks accomplished hinders the important organisational objectives - building an agile, diverse, and inclusive workforce to foster organisational growth and innovation. Consequently, the world is shifting to a talent-centric work model from the job-centric one.

This HR Guide makes a compelling case to move on from conventional hiring and embrace the talent-led hiring approach. It also highlights the proactive talent acquisition strategy that pivots around identifying & attracting top talent and building a sustainable talent pipeline rather than just closing a job vacancy.

The five-step roadmap to enable holistic skill set development of the workforce will help organizations to build an efficient internal talent pipeline for succession planning along with an effective and diverse talent mobility pool. This HR Guide explains why organizations must build a talent-led hiring process on the back of some data-driven and research-based business benefits.

Subsequently, it addresses the skills validation and sourcing challenges and provides a graphical representation of key technology use cases to bridge the skills gaps. Since 75% of HR professionals believe that the increasing skills gap is adversely impacting their talent strategy, the HR Guide provides a future-proof way to create talent-led teams on a skills-first basis.

Touching on the important topics of talent-led hiring and diversity and sustainable business growth, the HR Guide concludes with the prediction that moving forward, talent-led hiring would be the step in the right direction for organisations to keep up with the rapidly changing labour market dynamics.

"In the current landscape, organizations are prioritizing sustainability in human resources by actively promoting workplace diversity, fairness, equality, and career advancement for employees, among other factors. Talent-led hiring goes beyond traditional recruitment methods by actively seeking out candidates from non-traditional backgrounds, thus fostering a more inclusive and fair work environment. We, at TurboHire, strive to provide complete recruitment automation that provides powerful technology for everyone involved in recruiting. The hrtech team has really helped us convey our vision through this Guide. It will help organisations to strike a balance between talent and experience to keep up with the rapidly changing market trends and demands." Ridhhi Sanghi, Head - People Success, TurboHire, shared her two cents on talent-led hiring.

"Organizations are placing greater emphasis on upskilling and reskilling their employees in order to address existing skill gaps and cultivate a highly skilled workforce. With skills taking on a central role, there has been a noticeable change in the approach to talent development. Organizations are now seeking to identify employees' potential and explore adjacent skills as they adopt a skill-based talent approach. This HR Guide will help recruitment leaders and HR professionals to connect the dots between talent, skills development, and sustainable business growth. Talent-based hiring is the best way to build a future-ready workforce and stay ahead of the curve." Sriram Iyer, Founder & CEO, hrtech, supports talent-led hiring to be the best way for organizations to stay abreast with the evolving market needs.

About TurboHire

TurboHire is an AI-powered end-to-end recruitment automation platform that is easy-to-use and provides configurable solutions enabling recruiters to streamline their hiring process. Providing 85+% automation across all the stages of recruitment, TurboHire empowers its users with 59 features through 5 Experiences namely Recruiter Experience, Candidate Experience, interviewer Experience, Approver Experience and Leadership Experience, from job requisition and candidate screening to interviews and offer and onboarding.

About hrtech

hrtech is a Singapore-headquartered HRTech Analyst firm, dedicated to facilitating Workplace and Workforce Transformations that drive robust Business and HR outcomes for enterprises across Asia and the Middle East. The company's unwavering vision has been to create a TECH-DRIVEN and DATA-CENTRIC HR ECOSYSTEM, enabling successful Workplace and Talent Transformations that fuel organizational growth and empower HR teams to become Strategic Business Partners. To guide HR teams through this transformational journey, hrtech operates through four distinct verticals: Academy, Advisory & Consulting, Marketplace Solutions, and Talent On-Demand. For more details: https://www.hrtech.sg

